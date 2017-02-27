Daily Horoscope, February 27, 2016 What your Zodiac sign says today

Here's a short forecast for the 12 zodiac signs.

  • Published:
What your Zodiac sign says today play

What your Zodiac sign says today

(Mzansilive)

Aries

Negotiations regarding real estate might be heavy on your mind. Play it low key because you want to get better organized.

Taurus

Do something to satisfy your desire to party and have fun. Take a long lunch. Have a fun get-together after work. Enjoy sports and playful activities with children.

Gemini

Be open to meeting new people and seeing new places. Be willing to shake up your routine for something a lot more random and unexpected.

Cancer

You feel mean about something that’s yours today; plus it is a good day to think of repairs.

Leo

Today the Moon is in your sign, which will make you more expressive than you would normally be. This happens only two days every month and gives you extra good luck!

Virgo

There will be a lot of compromise and accommodation that you have to do.

This is because the moon is distant from your sign at the moment. In two weeks, when all this blows away, everyone will be at your beck and call again.

Libra

With both the Sun and lucky Jupiter in your sign, you’re in a position of strength.

Today in particular, a discussion with a female friend or a member of a group could be momentous. Be alert, as her response will lead you on the right path.

Scorpio

Productivity is the key word for today! Do whatever you can, not only to get things in motion, but to also see them through.

Sagittarius

You are eager to converse with others today because you want to educate someone about something. Good day for writers.

Capricorn

Your relations with others are smooth, today, Capricorn, hence, if you need help, approval or permission, just ask for it because you will get it.

Aquarius

With Venus in your sign, this is a good time to go after the purchase of new wardrobe items.

Pisces

You can count on better productivity and better outcomes from your hard work.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

