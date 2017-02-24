Daily Horoscope, February 24, 2016 What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

Do not make rash decisions, Aries. Take your time, and try to get to the root of all matters.

Taurus

You might have some of your work undone, Taurus. Fixing them again might not be fun, but you’ll be glad, eventually, that your attention was drawn to some of those little things which could have ballooned into big problems.

Gemini

It just easy, Gemini. Be inquisitive. Go out today, ask a few questions and you’ll be amazed how much you learn.

Cancer

You will be in a reflective mood today, Cancer. Take a moment, look back at events of the recent past, and you’ll see that occurrences which seemed cruel and detrimental at the time, were nothing but blessings.

Leo

You generally can’t put up with disorganized people, Leo, and their inability to keep track of things infuriates you and makes you feel like you are losing control, too. Everybody’s facing chaos that, for various reasons, they can’t control, including you.

Virgo

Resolutions will most likely not come easily. Expect a flurry of changes before eventual solution.

Libra

Be prepared to explore, Libra. It’s in your sign for a year, so there are lots to view and experience.

Scorpio

You’ve sensed for a while now, that there’ll be changes. But given how everything seems hazy and unclear at the moment, you really can’t tell which or where the change is going to come from.

Sagittarius

Just lay back, Sagittarius. You’ve put in as much effort as you can. You can do almost nothing now but wait. Annoying as that is now, within days you’ll be pleased you didn’t do much.

Capricorn

You’ll be facing some difficulties, Capricorn. Actually, they’re more about recognizing and trying to fix a number of specific, complicated situations. Just face them square.

Aquarius

You have a curious mind, Aquarius. You find delight in listening to novel ideas and considering changes. Don’t stress. Just explore these. The more you learn, the less you’ll worry.

Pisces

Deal with each calamity confidently, and soon both those obstacles and the issues behind them will become long forgotten.