Daily Horoscope, February 23, 2016 What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

Confusions and errors are likely today, so cross check your work on the job today. There’s also the likelihood of your colleagues or co-workers misunderstanding your intentions or misconstruing your words.

Taurus

For starters, you are not fully confident of anything. Therefore avoiding potential arguments or back-and-forth squabbles should be big on your list today.

Gemini

Don’t be hard on yourself if you spend time fantasizing instead of actually getting work done. Today is just one of those days.

Cancer

Be careful in all your discussions, especially with pecuniary dealings, because you might be fall prey to misinformation.

Leo

This is the classic day for romantic disappointment. If it indeed happens, sorry.

Virgo

Be unambiguous in all your discussions with others, especially with family members, close friends and partners, because some kind of mix-up or confusion might transpire today.

Libra

When you’re dealing with others, if you get the feeling that something fishy is going on — it is!

This is because people are at their most deceptive at this period.

Scorpio

If spending money today, you might be lured into spending too much money on glamour and glitz. Fight that urge with all you’ve got.

Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, part of today is a Moon Alert, making it a poor, poor time to make travel reservations or commit to something significant.

Capricorn

If you feel the urge to mislead someone, don’t do it because you’ll be caught.

Aquarius

You might feel uncertain about something someone says today, especially a friend or member of a group. Paranoia is the order of the day

Pisces

Something going on behind the scenes doesn’t compute or feel right to you.

Slough it off and ignore it. It’s most likely nothing. Your brain might just be playing tricks on you.