Aries

It’s a social, fun-loving Friday! As always, turn up!

Taurus

Improve your style of communication with other people on your team. Communication is key, you know.

Gemini

You have good ideas today about your work, health, home and more.

Cancer

This is a passionate day, which means romance will also be passionate. You’ll also see ways to improve many situations today.

Leo

A discussion with a female relative, most likely a sister, might end up with a way to improve your home or your family environment.

Virgo

Today you will be more emotional in your discussions with others. This will improve the way you defend your opinions and pass your messages across when having serious conversations today.

Libra

It’s entirely possible that you will see new ways of making money. Take every single one of those opportunities!

Scorpio

Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler Pluto. Emotional outbursts and feeling invested in almost all stuff you get called into… that’s how you will feel all day.

Sagittarius

You have a lot of intense energy and this will pour down like an avalanche into the way you approach work and other activities today.

Capricorn

People cannot agree on everything with you all the time, and neither can you. Remind yourself yourself of these things before you get involved in any argument today.

Aquarius

Think about what your long-term objective is. What is that you really want to achieve? Let this thought consume you all day. The answers you will find might blow your mind.

Pisces

Avoid delicate issues like politics, religion and race today because they will hastily crumble into explosive, emotional arguments.