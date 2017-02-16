Aries

Today is full of all kinds of surprising collaborations with colleagues so stay alert for these things.

Taurus

This is a positive day at work. People are supportive. And when this happens at work, stress is almost always inexistent. You’ll get stuff done in record time.

Gemini

You will experience surprise – either an invitation to lunch, dinner or some other social call.

Cancer

Big ideas concerning real estate and related issues will cross your mind today.

Leo

Today holds a lot of promise for you. Exciting things are bound to happen… stay very positive.

Virgo

For people with this sign, today is a good day for business involvement and all that. However, there is a possibility of being caught off guard by something unexpected.

Libra

This is an upbeat, exciting day! Let’s Mavin Gaye and get it on! [right?!]

Scorpio

Uncommon ideas as well as hidden vexations are things that you have to deal with today, no matter how much you want to distance yourself from them.

Sagittarius

It’s a mixed bag kinda Thursday for Sagittarius. There’ll be tension between you and kids/romantic partners but all that will be over by the end of the day.

Capricorn

A boss or parent might throw you a curveball today because something unexpected will occur. Ouch! Annoying when unexpected stuff ruins well-laid plans, yeah?

Aquarius

Later in the day, someone older might give you good advice regarding travel or further education or something to do with publishing and the media. Taking great advice hurts no one.

Pisces

Set out to get some financial planning in place, Pisces. You might also benefit in some way from the wealth and resources of others.