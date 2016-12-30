Daily Horoscope, December 30, 2016 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

This is a bad day for or talks about religion, politics and and race. Steer clear.

Taurus

Your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, so now is the best time to visit art galleries, museums and other places that are beauty-packed.

Cancer

Today you will find that out just how important your relationship with partners and close friends are.

Leo

You will desire rest and lazing around. Sadly, you won’t get much of it.

Virgo

Keep yoiur eyes peeled for something not too pleasant - a sudden cancellation or even an accident. Be careful, Virgo.

Libra

Your instincts will play tricks on you today. If you think something shady is going on — it probably isn’t.

Scorpio

You are passionate about a certain thing today, Scorpio, so you will express yourself with enthusiasm, simplicity and willfulness.

Sagittarius

Your judgment on monetary issues and value of goods will be poor. Buy only the necessities today, if you must shop.

Capricorn

You get a significant amount of stuff done with the help of others.

Aquarius

You will be swept up in social engagements and opportunities. Get set.

Pisces

Your words and conversations with others are most likely going to be open to misinterpretation.