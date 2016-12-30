Daily Horoscope, December 30, 2016 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Here's a short forecast for the 12 zodiac signs.
This is a bad day for or talks about religion, politics and and race. Steer clear.
Your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, so now is the best time to visit art galleries, museums and other places that are beauty-packed.
Today you will find that out just how important your relationship with partners and close friends are.
You will desire rest and lazing around. Sadly, you won’t get much of it.
Keep yoiur eyes peeled for something not too pleasant - a sudden cancellation or even an accident. Be careful, Virgo.
Your instincts will play tricks on you today. If you think something shady is going on — it probably isn’t.
You are passionate about a certain thing today, Scorpio, so you will express yourself with enthusiasm, simplicity and willfulness.
Your judgment on monetary issues and value of goods will be poor. Buy only the necessities today, if you must shop.
You get a significant amount of stuff done with the help of others.
You will be swept up in social engagements and opportunities. Get set.
There is a chance that secrets might also come out today, perhaps that’s why you feel restless and fidgety.
Your words and conversations with others are most likely going to be open to misinterpretation.
