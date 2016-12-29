Daily Horoscope, December 29, 2016 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

An impassioned discussion with a boss will be public but there is jo need to be worried as the odds are stacked in your favour.

Taurus

Today you are restless for adventure. Explore, Taurus!

Gemini

Today you have your mind on settling stuff that you have been postponing for a long, long time. Get it on, Gemini, it’s about time you cleared your back log.

Cancer

Just accept the fact that you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today. More than a little compromise won’t kill you.

Leo

The goal is to be efficient today; to get things right and achieve maximum impact with the littlest possible effort. You’ll be glad if you can pull this off, Leo.

Virgo

This is a lovely, playful day. Romance might blossom if you are patient with everyone. That’s the key to attraction today. Be patient, Virgo, especially with members of the opposite sex.

Libra

Staying home and dwelling in privacy are the things you want to concentrate on most today. Do so, Libra.

Scorpio

Full of ideas, bursting with energy, radiating with positivity. That’s you today, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Information is paramount. So get yourself acquainted with what’s going on around you. No one likes being caught off guard.

Capricorn

You are more emotional than you’d normally be today, Capricorn. That’s because the moon is in your sign today.

Aquarius

Today is a good day to pull in the reins a little.. Get a hold of what happens around you, and how they happen.

Pisces

Today is all about decisions, decisions and decisions. Get yourself in the right frame of mind to make positive long-term decisions. It might be for you or for someone who trusts your judgement.