Daily Horoscope, December 27, 2016 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

Be careful today because you are full of big ideas, but you need to rein in your enthusiasm and keep it in check.

Taurus

Your drive and willingness to work will be very evident for all to see and will earn you some praise. You are definitely ready to do all that it takes.

Gemini

Someone older or more qualified might have advice for you. More likely, whatever they say will deter you or stifle your spirit.

Cancer

Your desire is to become better structured and to get aspects of your life better organized do you get in control of your life. It’s never too late or too early to begin that.

Leo

The Moon is in your sign and lucky Jupiter is lined up with your ruler the Sun. This will make you appreciate seeing new places.

Virgo

You feel nothing more than the need for a prolonged break. Take it and reenergize yourself because everything feels just too much for you at the moment.

Libra

There’ll be too much tension today especially at work! Just try to avoid arguments and power struggles, Libra.

Scorpio

Be prepared to give proper thoughts before subscribing to anything asked of you today, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

This is a perfect day to be involved with crowds, clubs and societies. Time spent with friends will give you joy.

Capricorn

Relations with pals and colleagues will be powerful today. You should consider leading the way in introducing reforms or making recommendations for how to advance something.

Aquarius

There will be a lot of compromise and accommodation that you have to do to make colleagues and work partners feel comfortable today. Do it, Aquarius.

Pisces

You might get questioned for some responsibility you shirked long time ago. These things don’t just go away, do they?