Daily Horoscope, December 26, 2016 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

It’s a tricky day for close friendships and partnerships. One of the parties wants more freedom, the other just wants to be boxed up and nothing more.

Taurus

Good news about your job or a impending change at your job will please you today.

Gemini

Expect kids and teenagers to be wild and seeking greater levels of freedom and independence today.

Cancer

Someone in your home has a surprise for you today. Best believe it’ll be so exciting.

Leo

You might meet someone who is exciting and opens up your eyes and mind to world of more freedom.

Virgo

This is an interesting day for business and finance. Certainly, your cash flow might suddenly increase.

Libra

Expect a new wave of freedom. You might even feel the need to escape an old relationship and get into another.

Scorpio

You won’t be about responsibilities and meeting deadlines today. All you want to do is explore and enjoy your freedom.

Sagittarius

For most part of the previous months, your involvement in group activities has been largely compulsory until now.

Your obligations and duties are not going to be imposed on you as they were, giving you all the freedom you need to do as you please, and on your own terms.

Capricorn

Lucky Jupiter is at the top of your chart, making your reputation stellar and making you look great in the eyes of everyone.

Something unexpected might however threaten your freedom of action. Whatever it is, steer clear, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Aquarius will be experiencing certain levels of freedom in exploring publishing the media and medicine, even in law-related issues, too.

Pisces

You wish for several stuff and there’s every possibility of you getting much more than you bargained for. It’s a good thing for you, Pisces.