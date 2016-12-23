Daily Horoscope, December 23, 2016 :  What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

You’ll be in your element today to the point that your opinion will be sought and people will be willing to hear what your thoughts are. That includes people in authority, too.

Taurus

This is a great day to schmooze with partners and close friends. The moon is opposite your sign, making it easy for you to for you to actually do this.

Gemini

You’ll find support from a female companion at work. This might be just the exact thing you need to get your views properly projected and accepted.

Cancer

Your creative talents are going to be on top today. Just use them well and make them count!

Leo

To stay home, or go out… you’ll wonder about this for a long, long time, but in the end staying at home will appeal to you more, because you are all about the comfort.

Virgo

Your communication skills are fabulous today, use them to your advantage.

Libra

Whatever you do will be an enhancement, especially to your home and family. This is good news for you, Libra.

Scorpio

Scorpio will experience the desire to be busy and all about work and business, and at the same time to be about fun and partying. What a combination, right?

Sagittarius

You will use your money wisely today, Sagittarius. Enough said.

Capricorn

Your dealings with groups and clubs are positive. This is because the Sun is in your sign dancing with the Moon.

Aquarius

People think highly of you today. You will also have their support.

Pisces

Down deep, you have an appetite for a little exploration or a few pleasures. So, Pisces, find something different to do today.