Yahaya Bello Kogi Govt to employ 52 medical consultants, others

The commissioner said others to be employed include medical officers, resident doctors, house officers and other professionals.

  • Published:
Gov Yahaya Bello play

Gov Yahaya Bello

(Pulse)

HIV/AIDS Only 45% Nigerians are aware of their status
Lassa Fever 1 reportedly dies of disease in Zamfara
Arik Air Airline sponsors conjoined twins to New York for surgery
In Kogi Govt to establish special health centres for pregnant women
In Jos NHIS solicits governors support to achieve universal health coverage
In Kogi Govt to offer free primary health care services soon - Official
Polio 31m children immunised against in northern Nigeria
In Kogi 80 patients get free surgeries

The Kogi Government is to employ 52 medical consultants and other health professionals/workers to improve on health care delivery, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, said in Lokoja on Thursday.

Audu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the State Executive Council (SEC) gave the approval at the council meeting on Wednesday at the Government House.

He said the decision was part of the state government’s continuous efforts to upgrade the health care delivery in Kogi by employing staff to fill the alarming gap in all spheres of the health sector.

“A situation whereby hospitals are built without adequate manpower, as was the norm in the previous administration, is no longer acceptable under the present administration led by Gov. Yahaya Bello.

“The manpower gap in some hospitals is perilous, and to this administration, the health of every citizen of Kogi is premium.

“The Governor has continuously demonstrated his great passion for bringing quality and effective leadership to the people of Kogi State as portrayed in his New Direction Blueprint,” Audu said.

ALSO READ: Yahaya Bello is a small rat -Dino Melaye

The commissioner said others to be employed include medical officers, resident doctors, house officers, dental technicians, nurses, pharmacists, and technicians.

He said that medical record officers, record technicians, pharmacy tutors, teachers of Science, Anatomy, Physiology and Pharmacology and nutrition officers, among others, would also be employed.

Image
  • Executive Secretary Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (Standing L) supervises the on-going Pensioners’ Verification Exercise in Bauchi on Friday   
  • Executive Secretary Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L) checking her Blood Pressure during the on-going Pensioners’ Verification Exercise in Bauchi on Friday   
  • State Coordinator of N-Power, Mr Adoga Ibrahim (R) presenting a document to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, during the formal launch of the scheme in Lokoja on Thursday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L) in a handshake with former Auditor-General of Northern Nigeria, Alhaji Magaji Mu'azu, at the on-going Pensioners’ Verification Exercise in Gombe on Thursday   
  • Laureate of the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award (NNOM), Prof. Tanure Ojaide; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and another NNOM Laureate, Prof. Omowunmi Sadik, at the Investiture and Group Dinner in honour of the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award Laureates in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) with the visiting King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, on the latter’s arrival at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammadu Bello, during the King’s arrival at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director, Brains and Hammers Limited, Ifeoma Oloye; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and Managing Director, Brains and Hammers Limited, Zainab Salen, during Inspection of on-going project at Brains and Hammers Real Estate in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From Left : Site Coordinator, Brains and Hammers Real Estate, Tasiu Mohammed; Minister of Power, works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and Executive Director, Technical Operations, Brains and Hammers Limited, Madhur Tripathi, during inspection of On-going Project at Brains and Hammers Real Estate in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From Left: Managing Director, CITEC International Estate, Oludare Bello; the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and Alumnium and PVC Operator, Joshua Moses, during inspection of on-going project at CITEC International Estate in Abuja on Thursday    
  • From left: Director-General, Army Resource Centre, Maj.-Gen. Jonny Hammakin; representative of the Chief Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Peter Bojie; and Managing Director, Blake and Hamper, Mr Daniel Kure, at the Nigerian Army News Conference on ‘Thank You For Your Service Initiative’, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, during the Funeral Service for Sir Olaniwun Ajayi at the Methodist Church, Isara-Remo, Ogun, on Thursday   
  • From left: Deputy President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Knut Ulvmoen; Director-General of LCCI, Mr Muda Yusuf; and President of the LCCI, Chief Nike Akande, at the Annual General Meeting of the LCCI in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From left: Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Muda Yusuf; Deputy President of LCCI, Mr Knut Ulvmoen; President of the LCCI, Chief Nike Akande; and Deputy President of LCCI, Mr Babatunde Ruwase, at the Annual General Meeting of the LCCI in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From left: The Senator represents Oyo North Senatorial District, Sen. Fatai Buhari; Chairman of Oyo State Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Gbenga Opadotun; and other journalists after a lecture marking the 2016 NUJ Press Week in Ibadan on Thursday   
  • From left: Mr Matieyedou Konlambigue, Managing Director of Aflasafe Technology Transfer and Commercialization (ATTC), Mr Ranajit Bandyopadhyay, Leader of the Africa-Wide Aflasafe Initiative; and Ken Dashiell, Deputy Director-General of International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), at the Launching of ATTC for famers at IITA in Ibadan on Thursday   
  • From left: Representative of the Donor, Mary Onsungo; representative of the ECOWAS Commission, Enrest Aubee; Zonal Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Comfort Awe; Deputy Director-General of International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ken Dashiell; representative of Bill Gates Foundation, Garron Hansen; and Amare Ayalow, at the Launching of Aflasafe Technology Transfer and Commercialization Project of ATTC/IITA for Famers, in Ibadan on Thursday   
  • Men working on reconstruction of Kontagora-Jega-Sokoto road on Thursday   
  • The Guest Speaker, Dr Solomon Chollom (R) delivering his paper during the Annual Public Health Lecture of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLN), Plateau Chapter, in Jos on Thursday   
  • Federal Commissioner of the National Commissioner for Refugees, Hajiya Sadiya Umar (L) presenting Empowerment Pack to an Internally Displaced (IDP) during a presentation at Malkohi IDP Camp, in Yola on Thursday   
  • Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Hajiya Sadiya Umar discussing with some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) children during her visit to Malkohi IDP Camp in Yola, Adamawa, on Thursday   
  • Team Leader, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Gireri (L) placing a notice of Non-Complience with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria;s Rules on Hiknam Travel and Tours Limited in Kaduna on Thursday (1/12/16). With him is the Executive Officer of the Commission of Nigeria, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim.   
  • Executive Secretary of Community Staff School Asokoro (CSSA), Mr Abdulkadir Jamo (L) congratulating Master Mukhtar Jawad, student of the school who invented a Motorbike, at the exhibition in Abuja on Thursday (1/12/16). With them is the Principal of the school, Alhaji Sa’du Ahmed.   
  • A student of Community Staff School Asokoro (CSSA), Master Mukhtar Jawad (M) who invented a Motorbike; Executive Secretary of the school, Mr Abdulkadir Jamo (3rd, R); Principal of the school, Alhaji Sa’du Ahmed (L); Vice Principal, Administrative, Mrs Ukonu Nnennya (2nd, L); Vice Principal, Academics, Mrs Abatan Mofoluwake; and some of the students at the exhibition in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Saleh Asad Saleh; representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mohammed Suleiman; Director in-charge of Middle East and Gulf Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ahmed Manzo, during the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mohammed Suleiman (L) and Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, during the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Wife of the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Hajia Fatimah Nuhu; Wife of the Governor, Hajia Hadizah Muhammed; and Special Adviser to the President on Social Protection Plan, Mrs Maryam Uwais, at Stakeholders Workshop on Home Grown School Feeding in Bauchi on Thursday   
  • Commissioner for Welfare, Youth and Sports, Bauchi State, Mr Ibrahim Madaki (M) assiting an accident victim who is suffering Spinal Cord injury, Usairu Usman, during the Commissioner’s sympathy visit to the victim’s residence at Ungwan Borno in Bauchi on Thursday   
  • A cross-section of participants at the 2016 World AIDS Day Celebration in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Deputy President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Sunny Nnamdi; President of the Council, Murtala Garba; and Public Relations Officer, Johnson Isaac, at the NYCN World News Conference on the passage of the Nigerian Peace Corps by the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From Left: Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa ; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sen. Monsura Sumonu; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaye; and Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Sen. Rose Oko, during a Multi-Stakeholders Validation Seminar on the Proposed National Policy on Diaspora Matters in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Minister of State for Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie; Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Sani Yakubu; and the Minister OF Health, Dr Isaac Adewole, at the 2016 World AIDS Day Celebration in Abuja on Thursday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lagos Nurses receive N200,000 for tolerating patientsbullet
2 Tuberculosis Drug-resistant disease poses serious health threat - WHObullet
3 Diabetes Mango leaves can cure disease, high blood pressure – Expertbullet

Health

Niger Delta
In Delta Medical expert recommends severe punishment for illegal toxic waste disposal
HIV/AIDS logo
HIV/AIDS Council of Islamic scholars wants test for intending couples
Lassa Fever
Lassa Fever Borno govt confirms new case in Jere LGA
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu
In Kebbi Govt. distributes equipment worth N270m to 10 hospitals