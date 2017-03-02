Yahaya Bello Kogi Govt to employ 52 medical consultants, others

The Kogi Government is to employ 52 medical consultants and other health professionals/workers to improve on health care delivery, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, said in Lokoja on Thursday.

Audu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the State Executive Council (SEC) gave the approval at the council meeting on Wednesday at the Government House.

He said the decision was part of the state government’s continuous efforts to upgrade the health care delivery in Kogi by employing staff to fill the alarming gap in all spheres of the health sector.

“A situation whereby hospitals are built without adequate manpower, as was the norm in the previous administration, is no longer acceptable under the present administration led by Gov. Yahaya Bello.

“The manpower gap in some hospitals is perilous, and to this administration, the health of every citizen of Kogi is premium.

“The Governor has continuously demonstrated his great passion for bringing quality and effective leadership to the people of Kogi State as portrayed in his New Direction Blueprint,” Audu said.

The commissioner said others to be employed include medical officers, resident doctors, house officers, dental technicians, nurses, pharmacists, and technicians.

He said that medical record officers, record technicians, pharmacy tutors, teachers of Science, Anatomy, Physiology and Pharmacology and nutrition officers, among others, would also be employed.