Vesico-Vaginal Fistula Centre cures 175 patients in Kebbi

The Kebbi Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) centre cured 175 patients in 2016, Dr Abubakar Dakingari, the Medical Director of the centre said.

Dakingari told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Birnin Kebbi that the treatment was 90 per cent successful and that most patients were affected following prolonged labour.

He, however, said some others became affected after genital mutilation.

He added that the centre offered treatment freely to patients from within and outside the country, stressing that “we have patients from Benin and Niger Republics, as well as some states in the country.

“We have the best VVF treatment centre in the country; we offer free drugs and feeding to patients."

The medical director said many women affected by the condition were from remote villages that lacked roads and functional healthcare facilities.

He, however, noted that the centre had done series of awareness to educate the people about the ailment, especially among teenage girls giving birth for the first time.

“We embarked on community mobilisation awareness; the awareness included religious and traditional leaders.

“It has greatly helped in reducing new cases in the both the urban and rural communities.”

He said the centre was supported by USAID and Non-governmental Organisations (NGO).

“We received hospital equipment, theatre beds, surgical tools, family planning items and examination lamps from USAID as donation."

The surgeon said the centre had assisted in the delivery of 37 women who were treated of fistula ailment.

“Because of the nature of their condition after undergoing treatment, we instruct them to come when their expected date of delivery is due in order to assist them to have smooth delivery,” he said.

He then urged well-to-do individuals, stakeholders and philanthropists to provide additional support to centre.