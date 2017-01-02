University of Benin Teaching Hospital We lost 5 months to strike in 2016, says CMD

He said industrial actions embarked upon by the various unions in the hospital were hinged on staff welfare.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
University of Benin Teaching Hospital play

University of Benin Teaching Hospital

(Punch)

In Edo 500 persons benefit from free eye care services
Lassa Fever UBTH Doctors, Nurses test negative to virus - CMD
Lassa Fever Hospital confirms death of one patient in Edo State
Save A Soul Spinal cord injury patient cries out for help from Nigerians (Photos)
Doctors' Strike Fire accident victim dies for lack of medical care
University of Benin Pay more attention to your blood, UNIBEN urges Nigerians

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Prof. Michael Ibadin, on Monday said industrial actions disrupted medical activities in the hospital for a cumulative period of five months in 2016.

Ibadin disclosed this during interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Benin.

He said industrial actions embarked upon by the various unions in the hospital were hinged on staff welfare.

He said that some of the issues had been resolved while others were yet to be resolved as they were not captured in the 2016 budget for the hospital.

“The resident doctors in the hospital went on strike on three different occasions. They went on strike between Jan and Feb, in June and from August to October in 2016.

“The laboratory scientists also embarked on strike from January to April in 2016 while nurses went on strike from Dec. 2015 to Jan. 2016.

“But there is a better understanding now because we were able to resolve some of the issues raised’’, the CMD said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Zobo Biochemist says drink is effective for hypertension managementbullet
2 NAFDAC No plastic, only contaminated rice in Nigeria – Agency saysbullet
3 In Niger Labour leader calls for overhauling of School of Health...bullet

Health

Fitness
Health Tips 5 simple health practices to keep you healthy all-year round
U.S. maternal mortality rate is twice that of Canada -U.N.
Health Policy Research Group NGO urges FG to resuscitate NHIS free maternal/child health programme
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) poses at State House in Abuja on October 19, 2016 with the 21 Chibok girls who were released by Boko Haram the previous week
Nigerian Medical Association NMA pledges sustained support to released Chibok girls
A health worker injects a woman with an Ebola vaccine during a trial in Monrovia, February 2, 2015. Liberia began a trial of experimental Ebola vaccines on Monday, involving thousands of volunteers as part of an effort to slow the spread of the deadly haemorrhagic fever and prevent future outbreaks. The epidemic has killed more than 8,800 people in West Africa since it began more than a year ago, overwhelming weak healthcare systems in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Its spread now appears to be slowing, especially in Liberia which currently has just a handful of cases. REUTERS/James Giahyue
In Sokoto NGO moves to complement govt's efforts to provide efficient healthcare