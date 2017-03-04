Unfulfilled Demands Health workers begin indefinite strike Monday

The strike is in response to the government's failure to attend to the demands of the association.

Members of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), would begin an indefinite nation-wide strike,  on Monday, March, 6, 2017.

Mr Ayinde Obisesan, the National General- Secretary of the Association announced this on Saturday in Ibadan, in a directive to the workers.

“You are hereby directed to commence an indefinite strike action with effect from 12: 01 am, Monday, 6 March, 2017, until otherwise directed.

“This is sequel to the ultimatum issued to the government since 20 January, 2017 and the inability of government to address our demands positively,“ he said

NUAHP is an umbrella union for health workers such as physiotherapists, pharmacists, dieticians, medical laboratory scientists, optometrists and radiographers.

Others are dental therapists, medical physicists, health information officers, clinical psychologists and medical social workers.

