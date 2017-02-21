UNFPA Korea supports organisation with $500,000 to boost fistula repairs in Borno

The fund donated by the Korean agency will be invested in providing infrastructure, schools, health facilities and shelter for internally displaced persons.

  • Published:
Kyu-Duk Noh, Korea's ambassador to Nigeria. play

Kyu-Duk Noh, Korea's ambassador to Nigeria.

(Today News)

United Nations Nigeria requires $16m to boost reproductive health annually, says UNFPA
HIV/AIDS Kenya seeks tech alternatives to break taboo over sex education in schools
HIV/AIDS UNFPA to engage 1K volunteers for campaign in Calabar
In Abuja UNFPA Nigeria Rep. ends tenure, appreciates FG
In Kenya Traditional midwives in frontline of drive to cut maternal deaths
In Cross River Govt says 872 pregnant women die during child birth
Vesico-Vaginal Fistula UNFPA empowers 6000 VVF survivors

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) says it has received 500,000-dollar-grant from Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to scale-up support for fistula repairs and emergency obstetrics care in Borno.

The fund’s Media Adviser in Nigeria, Hajiya Kori Habib, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, KOICA has released the grant and further requested UNFPA Nigeria to submit a multi-year proposal of five million dollars to scale-up humanitarian work in Borno.

Habib said UNFPA Country Representative, Mrs Beatrice Mutali and KOICA experts’ mission were in Borno to better understand the context and assess the feasibility of UNFPA’s proposal, noting Mr Kyu-Duk Noh, Korea’s Ambassador to Nigeria led the Korean agency team.

The media adviser added that Kyu-Duk wanted to have first-hand assessment of UNFPA’s humanitarian response programme in Maiduguri.

She stated that the delegations visited the Muna Garage displaced persons’ camp and met with Borno government officials and key humanitarian stakeholders in the state.

She added that the visit was designed to seek for more and sustainable support to speed-up  reconstruction and rehabilitation, as well as resettlement of displaced persons in Borno.

She added that the delegation also met with Gov. Kashim Shettima, where the governor commended the Korean Republic for its support to the state.

Habib quoted Shettima as requesting that the fund be invested in providing infrastructure, schools, health facilities and shelter for internally displaced persons and the host communities.

She noted that the governor also urged for quick intervention to meet life-saving needs of affected communities, early recovery and resilience in building infrastructure and livelihood support programmes.

The UNFPA media adviser stated that the Korean ambassador had pledged his government’s resolve to partner with UNFPA to work in Borno.

The ambassador, however, said even though KOICA had been working in Nigeria, it was an opportunity for the government to choose to be in at least three selected local government areas of Borno.

He added that being in three local government areas would ensure that KOICA’s assistance positively affected the lives of the people.

Habib quoted Kyu-Duk as saying “we in the Republic of Korea know and understand what the people of Borno are going through.

“There was a time when my country was depending on donors’ funding and as the saying goes, a friend in need is a friend indeed.’’

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Bill Gates, Melinda Gates Couple's foundation spends $250m on...bullet
2 Gates Foundation 'Eradicating polio in Nigeria our greatest...bullet
3 Diabetes Mango leaves can cure disease, high blood pressure – Expertbullet

Health

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State
In Ogun 7,000 enrolled in state health insurance scheme
Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN)
Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) Agency accredits Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences in 18 universities
Baby
In Ibadan Expert says good nutrition is an investment in children’s future
Prof. Philip Njemanze
In Owerri Scientist cautions Nigeria on GMO foods