Typhoid Harare bans food vending in bid to contain outbreak

The move by the local authority follows a typhoid outbreak that has been raging since late December 2016.

  • Published:
Vendors sell fish and vegetables on a street pavement in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare. play

Vendors sell fish and vegetables on a street pavement in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare.

(ANA)

In Africa People battle rise in deadly lifestyle illnesses
HIV/AIDS Organisation says integration of water, sanitation, hygiene services, crucial to fight against infection
In Enugu Expert calls on medical personnel to conduct test before treatment
Cholera Commissioner says outbreak has been curtailed in Lagos
In Bayelsa 500 people benefit from Nigerian Air Force medical outreach
Lassa Fever Ministry embarks on sensitisation programme
Lassa Fever Council to sanction hospital for unethical conduct
Lassa Fever Lagos Govt. places Ahmmadiyyah Hospital under surveillance
Typhoid Drug-resistant form of disease spreading across Africa, Asia - Experts warn
UN Typhoid breaks out in Syria's Yarmouk camp, situation desperate

The Harare City Council on Wednesday, issued a 48-hour ultimatum for all illegal food vendors in the city to stop operations on a typhoid outbreak that has claimed two lives so far.

The move by the local authority follows a typhoid outbreak that has been raging since late December 2016, with more than 300 suspected cases and 22 confirmed cases of the water borne disease having been recorded so far.

Authorities are blaming poor water and sanitation, uncollected refuse and uncontrolled vending of foodstuffs as the major factors behind the outbreak that has been mainly concentrated in the densely populated suburb of Mbare in Harare.

“We need to be cruel if we are to contain the outbreak and the ban on vending is a welcome development.

“People should buy food in licensed premises which meet the required standards of the Public Health Act and other council by-laws,’’ city health services director, Prosper Chonzi said.

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme, said the situation on the ground had forced them to take the drastic measure, adding that the ban would be reviewed depending on improvements on the ground.

Illegal food vendors have flooded the streets of Harare as they seek to fork out a living in the wake of high unemployment levels due to the poor performing economy.

According to the health ministry, the country needs 250,000 U.S. dollars to remove waste and sanitise the country’s sewer system.

Water-borne diseases have become endemic in Zimbabwe’s urban cities in recent years due to deteriorating water and sanitation conditions.

In 2008, the country recorded its worst cholera outbreak in history when more than 4,000 people died from the disease.

Vendors sell fish and vegetables on a street pavement in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare.

Vendors sell fish and vegetables on a street pavement in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare.

(ANA)

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President releases $1.5m each to 36 states, FCT for healthcare...bullet
2 Zika Angola records first virus casesbullet
3 Vesico-Vaginal Fistula UNFPA empowers 6000 VVF survivorsbullet

Health

Audu Ogbeh
Bird Flu Disease reappears in Nigeria, spreads to 26 states and FCT
NMA Enugu chapter holds 2016 Physicians' Week Lecture in Enugu
NMA Enugu chapter seeks legal backing to arrest quacks
In China Health authority calls for reinforced prevention of H7N9 avian flu
Kenyan Defence force doctors are seen inside Kenyatta National Hospital on December, 10,2016, in Nairobi
In Kenya Striking doctors told to return to work or be fired