Tetanus Medical expert urges public to take lifelong immunity vaccine

According to him, tetanus infection is caused by a bacterium called clostridium tetani and it is a grand positive anaerobic bacillus.

  • Published:
  play (Reuters)

Polio Gov Mimiko urges his successor to sustain zero eradication policy
UNICEF Organization lauds impressive turn out of women, children for health week
Tetanus Govt gives free vaccination to nursing mothers in Osun
UNICEF Int'l agency wants states to enact legislation to criminalise genital mutilation
Indonesia Country begins re-vaccinating victims of fake drug ring
Indonesia Country orders overhaul of drug agency after fake vaccine scandal
Jide Idris Commissioner urges robust advocacy on Female Genital Mutilation
WHO Many children still die from vaccine-preventable diseases

A gynaecologist, Dr Nathaniel Adewole of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, on Thursday, advised the public to take anti-tetanus vaccine to guaranteed lifelong immunity against the disease.

Adewole told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that tetanus infection was one of the causes of the major killer-diseases in children and contributed to deaths among mothers.

According to him, tetanus infection is caused by a bacterium called clostridium tetani and it is a grand positive anaerobic bacillus.

He attributed the risk factors that could predispose a person to the disease to include; contaminated wounds, sustained injury from rusted nail and unhealthy management of umbilical cord after delivery.

The medical practitioners said that the risk factors exposed the baby’s life to tetanus infection.

Adewole said that tetanus could be found in dirty, sand, rusted nail, and anything that allowed anaerobic bacteria to grow.

“Because of the incidence of deaths from tetanus infection to both mother and baby, there is usually an anti- tetanus vaccine that is given to all pregnant women for prevention.

“This anti-tetanus vaccine is given according to its schedule of five doses; after first dose is given, the second dose is administered within four weeks of the first dose.

“This is because the first dose does not carry any immunity but the second dose carries, then at six months and one year, the third and fourth doses will be given respectively."

Adewole further said that after those doses had been administered afterward, the fifth dose would be given to ensure lifelong immunity.

He said that the first dose of anti-tetanus vaccine did not provide any immunity; hence the need to give second dose after four weeks.

Adewole further advised members of the public to take the lifelong anti-tetanus vaccine or avoid injuries that could predispose them to tetanus infection, stressing that "prevention is better than cure.’’

He, however, said that if one was not on lifelong immunity vaccine against the disease booster doses should be given each time injury was sustained from risk objects.

“Also if expectant mother is not on lifelong immunity vaccine, she should be given two doses of anti-tetanus injection in every conception.

“If there is injury, anti-tetanus injection should be taken, but for contaminated wound, the patient will take anti-tetanus serum (ATS) first before tetanus injection."

The gynaecologist further advised that that women who had miscarriages should be given anti-tetanus injection adding that they were prone to tetanus infection due to complications.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Physiotherapy Association decries shortage of physiotherapists in...bullet
2 In Akwa Ibom Resident doctors protest decay in health sectorbullet
3 In Lagos Doctors wear black bands, coats to protest at Psychiatric...bullet

Health

 
Catfish Excessive consumption of catfish can cause cardiovascular diseases, warns expert
The latest duck cull in France targets free-range ducks raised for foie gras, who risk contracting the virus from wild birds
Bird Flu France launches mass duck cull to stem spread
Mrs.Yetunde Oni
NAFDAC Agency seeks stakeholders support to curb drug abuse in Taraba
Dentist canvasses inclusion of oral health in Primary Health Care
Oral Health Dentist canvasses inclusion of oral health in Primary Health Care