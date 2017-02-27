Saraki Senate President commissions 80-bed hospital in Yobe

The hospital was built by Senator Mohammed Hassan, of the Yobe South Senatorial District, and donated to the Federal Government.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senate President, Bukola Saraki play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Sundiata)

Osinbajo, 2017 Budget Saraki, Dogara to meet Acting President today
Buhari's Health Senate reads president’s letter for extension of vacation
Saraki PDP senators tell Senate President to declare Andy Uba’s seat vacant
Buhari's Health Saraki insists President is in good health
Saraki ‘NASS is working to improve business environment in Nigeria,’ Senate President says
Saraki Senate President denies snubbing Tinubu

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Saturday, February 25, commissioned an 80-bed hospital in Potiskum, Yobe State.

The hospital was built by Senator Mohammed Hassan, of the Yobe South Senatorial District, and donated to the Federal Government.

Read Saraki’s full speech at the event below:

It is my pleasure to be with all of you today to commission this grand 80-bed hospital that my brother Sen. Hassan Mohammed has built for you, the people of Potiskum. Let me start by thanking the Almighty Allah for making this event possible and congratulate Sen. Hassan Mohammad and the entire people of Potiskum, for such great feat.

To build such an imposing edifice at a time like this, is not a mean feat. To build and then transfer by donation, a hospital of this size and capacity to a different government in power other than his party, freely, for the service of his people is a signature statement of extraordinary leadership.

This is indeed exceptional and exemplary. For this reason, this hospital will remain a signpost and symbol of selfless service of a son of the Land who loved his people sincerely irrespective of political leaning.

For many who may not know Sen. Hassan Mohammad, this may come as a surprise but for some of us who know him, Sen. Hassan’s love for his people has been irrefutable and constant.

I remember early in our tenure when floods caused significant damage in the state, how he stood up to be counted for his people. During the recent insurgency, he continued to demonstrate leadership and fearlessness. He was never too far from home.

I thank Allah for giving you the fortitude to see this through. I pray that he continues to bless you and elevate you and your family in all that you do. I am also happy that peace has once more returned to this state and to our country.

It is remarkable to know that, it was in the thick of the insurgency, fragility and on-going destruction that this audacious project was conceived and executed in record time. This is courage in the face of fire, and I hope that you don’t rest on your oars.

I was moved when Senator Mohammad told me he preferred to build this hospital than the typical practice of sharing money to constituents because with the hospital, the lives of many children will be saved; and the lives of many pregnant women will be spared.

He knows only too well the tragedy that can happen when access to immediate, medical interventions is not available; when he was involved in an accident in 2015 that cost the precious life of his confidante and left him with five broken ribs.

 He saw first-hand at the time, the dilapidated state of medical facilities and care in his senatorial district and resolved to make a difference. When you are driven from a place of personal experience to find solutions to a problem, you tend to come up with ideas and results that benefit so many more than yourself. And this is what we now have with the provision of this facility.

Many of you in Potiskum will no longer need to travel to neighbouring states for medical treatment. This is why I committed to helping Senator Mohammed with getting the support of the Federal Government in the running of this hospital so that its benefits to the people of Potiskum and Yobe at large, are guaranteed and sustained.

This is the kind of leaders we find today in the Nigerian Senate; people who are abandoning the practice of yesterday’s politics. It must be strongly lauded that this is a PDP Senator, in an APC led state, donating this edifice to an APC government. The lesson is that what matters is not the political party or the government in power but the love you have for your people and your connection with them.

I challenge the Federal Government to ensure that this hospital that been entrusted to them are adequately taken care of, and is run in the highest level of professionalism and efficiency possible.

 I implore the Ministry of Health to ensure this Hospital continues to receive priority attention both in management and in resource. I expect that this hospital will be run with the highest degree of efficiency possible; and to the good people of Potiskum, I encourage you to use this hospital and demand efficiency in service from the management.

ALSO READ‘Buhari hopes to be back very soon,’ Saraki says

On this note, it is my great privilege and honour to commission this hospital to the glory of God and service to humanity.

Image
  • Rangers International Football Club of Nigeria before their Orange-CAF Champions League match against the J.S. Saoura Football Club of Algeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sunday (19/2/17)   
  • J.S. Saoura Football Club of Algeria before their Orange-CAF Champions League match against the Rangers International Football Club of Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sunday (19/2/17)   
  • Goal-mouth melee during an Orange-CAF Champions League match between the Rangers International Football Club of Nigeria (White Jersey) and J.S. Saoura Football Club of Algeria at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sunday (19/2/17)   
  • Midfield action during an Orange-CAF Champions League match between the Rangers International Football Club of Nigeria (White Jersey) and J.S. Saoura Football Club of Algeria at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sunday (19/2/17)   
  • Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, addressing newsmen at the orientation programme for first set of the last batch of the 2016 pilgrims to Israel, in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • A cross-section of the first set of the last batch of the 2016 intending pilgrims from nine states to Israel during their orientation programme in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Herdsmen and their cattle still obstruct traffic in Yenagoa metropolis on Monday (20/2/17), although Bayelsa government has allocated 1,200 hectares of land to them for grazing   
  • Construction workers handle section one of the on-going Lagos-Ibadan expressway reconstruction and rehabilitation project on Monday (20/2/17   
  • A cross-section of participants at the opening of a workshop on Illicit Financial Flows organised by Actionaid UK, in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Staff members of Plateau State Environmental Sanitation Protection Agency, evacuating refuses at Ahmadu Bello Way Terminus Market, in Jos on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Country Representative of Pathfinder International in Nigeria, Dr Frouk Jega; Chief Executive Officer, Association for Reproductive and Family Health, Prof. Ladipo Alabi; and the Commissioner of Health in Niger, Dr Mustapha Jubril, at a Development Sector Stakeholders Panel Discussion organised by PACT, a non-governmental organization, in Abuja on Monday (19/2/17)   
  • From Left: Facilitator, Dr Emmanuel Abanida; Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Rafsanjani, and Social and Private Sector Development officer, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Nigeria Office, Dr Omolola Odebiyi, at a Development Sector Stakeholders Panel Discussion organised by PACT, a non-governmental organization, in Abuja on Monday (19/2/17)   
  • On-Going Construction of Earthy Fish-Pond at Ara-Ekiti Road, Ikole-Ekiti, in Ikole LGA of Ekiti on Monday (20/02/17)   
  • From left: Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Abdulahi Ganduji of Kano and Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa briefing State House Correspondents after their meeting with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • On-going Construction work at ketu Alapere Road, Lagos (20/2/17)   
  • General Officer Commanding, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, inaugurating a renovated borehole at a primary school in the Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri on Monday (20/2/17). With him are Commissioner of Police in Borno, Mr Damian Chukwu and the chairman of the state Emergency Management Agency, Malam Ahmed Satome   
  • General Officer Commanding, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, presenting school materials to a pupil at the donation of education materials to children in the Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, by the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Vice Chairman, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Mr Adedamola Falade-Fatila; Chairman, Oyo State branch of the NSE, Mr Bolarinwa Olowe, and General-Secretary, Mr Adekunle Olaoye, at a news conference on the 2017 Engineering Week, in Ibadan on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Prince Gbolahan Lawal (M), presenting keys to a beneficiary, Mr Amos Obayomi, at the official handover of keys to winners of the first set of 100 Allottees under the “Rent-To-Own (Housing) Scheme”, in Lagos on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • A beneficiary, Mr Adewale Adele (R) reacts during the official handover of keys to the first set of 100 Allottees under the “Rent-To-Own (Housing) Scheme, in Lagos on Monday (20/2/17). With him is Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Prince Gbolahan Lawal (L) and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde   
  • From Left: Secretary, Forestry Association of Nigeria (FAN) Prof. Olukayode Ogunsanwo, President, Prof Labode Popoola; Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Victor Atilola, Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Agriculture, Prof. Adekunle Ladapo and Chairman, BoT, Fan, Mr Vincent Attah at the 39th Annual Conference of Forestry Association of Nigeria in Ibadan on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left Officials of Godfrey Okoye University (GUO), Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edwin Onyeneje, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christian Anieke, Registrar, Dr. Nnamdi Ene and Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Mary-Gloria Njoku during GUO Pre 4th Convocation Ceremony News Conference in Enugu on Monday (20/02/17)   
  • From left: Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs Oluwatoyin Awoseyi; Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Abdulateef Abdulakeem; Secretary of Lagos State Christian Pilgrim Board, Mrs Yetunde Gbafe; and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Habib Aruna, at a news conference on the forth-coming pilgrimage, in Lagos on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • People carrying to a waiting ambulance, a fainted woman whose husband was kidnapped at Epe seven days ago. She fainted when Igbodu-Isiwo farmers and members of Epe community protested to Governor’s office over persistent kidnapping in their community, in Lagos on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Igbodu-Isiwo farmers and members of Epe community protesting at the Governor’s office, in Lagos on Monday (20/2/17), over persistent kidnapping in their community   
  • From left: Chairman, House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on Review of Pump Price of Petrol, Rep. Raphael Igbokwe; Vice Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Abubakar Fulata and a member of the Committee, Rep. Lado Suleja, at the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on Review of Pump Price of Petrol, investigative hearing at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajia Khadija Ibrahim (R) with Ambassador of Hungary to Nigeria, Prof. Gabor Ternak during his visit to the Minister in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaye (R), presenting a souvenir to the Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr Ilderfonso Castro after a bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Spain in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama (R), and the Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr Ilderfonso Castro after a bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Spain in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs, Korea, Amb Jongmoon Choi; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajia khadija Buka-Ibrahim and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Sola Enikanolaye after a bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Korean Republic in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs, Korea, Amb Jongmoon Choi; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajia khadija Buka-Ibrahim and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Sola Enikanolaye after a bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Korean Republic in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Director of Administration, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mrs Adama Saleh; Director of Policy, Mr Luqman Mamudu; and the Director-General, Mr Aminu Jalal, during 2017 Budget Defence before the the House of Representatives Committee on Industry at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Clerk, House of Representatives Committee on Industry, Mr Usman Ibrahim; Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Abubakar Moriki; and a member of the Committee, Rep. Mukaila Kazzim, during the House of Representatives Committee on Industry 2017 Budget Defence at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State, congratulating the newly appointed chairman of zaki L.G.A, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, during the swearing-in ceremony in Bauchi on Monday (20/2/2017   
  • From left, Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (l), receiving a souvenir from the National President of ABU Zaria Alumni Association, Dr Ahmed Tijjani, during a courtesy call Association in Bauchi on Monday, (20/2/2017)   
  • Members of ABU Zaria Alumni Association with , Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (M), during their in Bauchi on Monday, (20/2/2017)   
  • Coordinator of Miss and Mr Nigerian Resources Brain Pageant, Mr Hakeem Sunmonu (M), addressing a News Conference on the forthcoming Miss and Mr Nigerian Resources Brain Pageant in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17). With him are the Event Manager, Mr Ogar Atame (R) and Project Manager, Mr Samuel Adeleye   
  • Coordinator of Miss and Mr Nigerian Resources Brain Pageant, Mr Hakeem Sunmonu (5th, R); Project Manager, Mr Samuel Adeleye (4th, L); Event Manager, Mr Ogar Atame (3rd, L); Legal Adviser, Mrs Somie Okorafor (5th, L) and others, during a News Conference on the forthcoming Miss and Mr Nigerian Resources Brain Pageant in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bolaji Abdullahi; Deputy National Chairman (North), APC, Sen. Lawal Shuaibu; National Treasurer of APC, Alhaji Bala Gwagwaruwa; and former FCT Minister, Alhaji Aliyu Modibbo; during the inauguration of the party’s reconstituted four-member Gombe State Caretaker Working committee at the APC National Secretariat, in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Newly inaugurated Chairman OF APC Gombe State Caretaker Working committee, Mr Idi Gubana; Caretaker Secretary, Mr Bello Maigari; and Caretaker Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Sani Haruna, during the inauguration of the party’s reconstituted four-member Gombe State Caretaker Working committee in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Governors Iyesom Wike of Rivers; Emmauel Udom of Akwa Ibom and Patrick Okowa of Delta State, at the PDP stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Governors Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State; Emmauel Udom of Akwa Ibom and Patrick Okowa of Delta State, at the PDP stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; Gov, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi; Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa; and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, after the meeting of the National Rice and Wheat Production Task Force, in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Director of Civil Service Pension Department, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Mr Godson Ukpevo; Director of Customs, Immigration and Prisons Department, Dr Uloma Uriakpa and Executive Secretary of PTAD, Sharon Ikeazor, during the Budget Defence Meeting on PTAD at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Pension, Rep. Hassan Skekarau; Deputy General-Secretary, Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Dr Joseph Okumalo; and Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor, during a Budget Defence Meeting on PTAD at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Polio Jigawa council woos children to accept oral vaccinebullet
2 Anaemia Expert wants awareness on proper nutrition for pregnant womenbullet
3 In Asaba FG approves N120m intervention fund for FMCbullet

Health

Lassa Fever
In Bauchi Lassa fever kills 4
A man who lost his left foot to leprosy, waits for treatment at the Raoul Follereau Foundation facility in Pobe
Leprosy Minister assures lepers of enrollment into intervention programme
Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, Nigeria's Minister of Health.
Research And Development NIPRD urges FG to boost local production of drugs
Polio Kano State Govt. targets 3.2 million children for Immunisation