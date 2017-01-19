Roadside Food Expert warns on hazards of road side akara, roasted plantain

The medical practitioner described foods and other snacks sold by the roadside as harmful and detrimental to the health of the consumer.

  • Published:
Akara Beans play

Akara Beans

(naijalife)

Malaria Expert urges Nigerians to use treated mosquito nets to prevent attack
In Ukraine '3-parent' baby born using new technique
Lassa Fever Rivers confirms case
Lassa Fever Expert tasks Nigerians on clean environment to prevent spread of infection
Leptospirosis Expert warns butchers, fishermen, pet owners against contracting infection from pets
In China Health authority calls for reinforced prevention of H7N9 avian flu
Malnutrition 7 states move to save more than 1.59m malnourished mothers, children in North West
In Kogi Govt to offer free primary health care services soon - Official
OAU Teaching hospital records 14 successful open heart surgery in 2016 – CMD
Tetanus Medical expert urges public to take lifelong immunity vaccine

A medical practitioner, Dr Idi Martins on Thursday warned the public on the health hazards of consuming road side foods like beans cake, popularly called “akara’’, roasted plantain and others sold by the roadside.

Martins gave this warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, saying that foods and other snacks sold by the roadside are unhygienic, unhealthy and pose a threat to the health status of the consumers.

“These foods are usually sold by the roadside and are exposed to a lot of pollution, dust and smokes emanating from vehicular and pedestrian movement.

“Even though some of these hawkers use polythene bag to cover the food, it still poses a threats to the consumers, which causes food poisoning, infections and other serious diseases,’’ he said.

The medical practitioner also complained of the neatness of the hawkers, utensils and the cooking process, which he described as harmful and detrimental to the health status of the consumer.

“Some of these hawkers or vendors that sell by the roadside foods often wear dirty aprons, uncovered hair, some of them even use unclean hands and utensils to serve customers, without necessarily washing them.’’

He therefore advised the public to desist from consuming and patronising road side snacks and foods because it exposes them to diseases such as diarrhea, vomiting and other health hazards.

Some Abuja residents spoken to said  they patronize road side snacks and food vendors that because their foods are usually cheap and easily accessible.

Mr Jonathan Musa said that due to the nature of his job, he had no choice but to patronize them.

"I  just have to patronise these food vendors that hawk around any construction site because one does not have time to look for a restaurant for food when he is hungry, they are usually accessible and cheap.’’

Similarly, Clement Chigozie, a civil servant said despite repeated warnings on the health hazards of road side snacks, he still prefers it to the food sold at restaurants and eateries.

“I am aware of the health implication of patronising road side food vendors, but that won’t stop me from patronising their foods because they prepare it especially the sauce in a local way different from the way restaurant and other eateries do.’’

He, however said he was very conscious of who and where he buys such foods to prevent contracting any food poison or diseases.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Health Tips 6 effective ways to lose belly fatbullet
2 In Sokoto 6,000 patients benefit from lawmaker’s medical outreachbullet
3 Bird Flu Kenya bans dairy products from Uganda following outbreakbullet

Health

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, India's first gay royal and AIDS activist, speaks with an AFP during an interview in New Delhi
HIV/AIDS Gay prince on front line of India's war against disease
Mosquito nets.
Malaria Expert urges Nigerians to use treated mosquito nets to prevent attack
Lassa Fever
Lassa Kwara govt earmarks N222m for disease prevention
About 11,300 people died in a 2013-16 Ebola epidemic in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone -- the worst outbreak by far in the disease's 40-year history
World Economic Forum $460M vaccine initiative to tackle viruses