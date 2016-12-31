Home > Health >

Rauf Aregbesola :  Governor appeals to doctors to minimise strikes

Rauf Aregbesola Governor appeals to doctors to minimise strikes

Aregbesola made the appeal while receiving the national officials of the association led by its President, Dr Mike Ogirima, on Friday in Osogbo.

  • Published:
Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola play

Governor of Osun state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

(informationng)

In Ibadan UCH health workers give FG 7-day ultimatum
Yellow Fever Angola declares end to world’s worst epidemic in decades
Cervical Cancer Medical expert says 500K patients detected annually
In Kaduna ABUTH resident doctors get new executive
Hepatitis Expert cautions Nigerians on infection
FG allocates N12bn to de-congest national, tertiary hospitals
Uyo Church Collapse Nigerian Medical Association wants 3 functional trauma centres built in Akwa Ibom

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has appealed to the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to minimise the rate of industrial action by its members.

Aregbesola made the appeal while receiving the national officials of the association led by its President, Dr Mike Ogirima, on Friday in Osogbo.

He said in as much as medical practitioners would like to press home their demands, they were expected to hold the good health of the people in the society above all other things.

“It is unfortunate that our society has deteriorated. We have lost values in virtually everything especially on the need to prioritise our well-being.

“Doctors and other healthcare professionals are expected to be at the vanguards of saving of lives.

“They are not expected to withdraw their services to the people not to talk of embarking on strikes.

“They are expected to be more concerned about the people’s health than pursuing the welfare of their members.

“Not until this is championed by all medical practitioners, our society remains unsafe,” Aregbesola said.

Recounting his administration’s interventions in delivering quality healthcare services to the people, he said outside Lagos, Osun remained the only state in Nigeria running all round 24 hours ambulance services.

Earlier, the NMA President commended Aregbesola’s humility and high sense of commitment to human and capital development.

Ogirima said the association would continue to support the state in its healthcare delivery programmes and urged government not to relent in improving the welfare of its members in the state.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Bird Flu Kano government kills 9,000 birdsbullet
2 Stretch Marks Seek medical advice on treatment, says expertbullet
3 Diabetes Mango leaves can cure disease, high blood pressure – Expertbullet

Health

bird flu
Bird Flu Germany culling some 55,000 poultry
Lassa Fever
Lassa Fever Nigeria records 273 cases, 149 deaths in 2015/16 - NCDC
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State
In Ogun 396 people under monitoring due to Lassa Fever
Strike
In Ibadan UCH health workers give FG 7-day ultimatum