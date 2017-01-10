Primary Health Care Buhari to flag-off PHC revitalisation programme

The Minister of Health said the initiative would address the gross inequalities in health access and outcomes, especially among women and children.

  • Published:
Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Getty Images)

World AIDS Day Group advocates jail term for those stigmatising HIV/AIDS victims
Buhari Group tells President appoint Special Adviser on HIV/AIDS
2017 budget Experts urges FG to give priority to health, agriculture
In Abuja Protesting HIV patients disrupt 'HIV Prevention Conference'
Polio Buhari predicted re-emergence of virus - Minister
Polio FG releases N9.8bn for immunisation and eradication
Girl-child Stakeholders seek end to violence against girls, women
Isaac Adewole Stakeholders condemn Health Minister's plans to push for contraceptives
In Adamawa 836 hospital support staff demand 27 months salary arrears
In Nasarawa Agency destroys expired drugs, food worth N21m

President Muhammadu Buhari will flag-off the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) revitalisation programme aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said.

Adewole announced this in a statement he issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the flag-off would take place by 9 a.m. at the Kuchigoro, Gwarinpa PHC along the Airport Road, Abuja, on Jan. 10.

The initiative, he said, would address the gross inequalities in health access and outcomes, especially among women and children.

“It is a pro-poor initiative and will have tremendous direct benefits on household economics.

“A cardinal philosophy of the current administration was to ensure the implementation of UHC through the availability of quality healthcare services in an equitable manner without any financial barriers at the point of accessing health care,’’ Adewole said.

The minister said that it was against this backdrop a number of health sector reform initiatives were embarked upon to keep Nigeria on track towards achieving UHC.

NAN also reports the programme is a cardinal agenda of Buhari administration to revive 10,000 PHCs nationwide to scale up primary healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Zika Vietnamese province declares outbreakbullet
2 Healthcare Ecuador pledges to drum support for improved healthcare in...bullet
3 Family Planning Gynaecologist urges Nigerians to control child...bullet

Health

Radiologist calls for overhaul of nation’s healthcare system
Healthcare Radiologist calls for overhaul of nation's healthcare system
Mrs.Yetunde Oni
In Katsina NAFDAC confiscates foreign juices worth N500,000
Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali
Unilorin VC warns on dangers of using local lanterns due to toxic chemical content
Malnourished boy at an IDP camp in Borno
In Katsina NGO raises alarm over "severe acute malnutrition"