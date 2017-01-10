NMA Enugu chapter seeks legal backing to arrest quacks

The chairman of the association called on governments at all levels to save health institutions from decay especially in the rural areas.

  • Published:
NMA Enugu chapter holds 2016 Physicians' Week Lecture in Enugu play

NMA Enugu chapter holds 2016 Physicians' Week Lecture in Enugu

(NAN)

Nigerian Medical Association NMA pledges sustained support to released Chibok girls
Rauf Aregbesola Governor appeals to doctors to minimise strikes
Uyo Church Collapse Nigerian Medical Association wants 3 functional trauma centres built in Akwa Ibom
In Borno UMTH employs 100 doctors to boost healthcare services
IDPs NMA offers free medical services in Kuchingoro Camp
Recession NMA pledges affordable, accessible healthcare
In Lagos Experts say Nigeria's health sector still not at its best
Richard Adebayo Quacks in medical field should face the law - Psychiatrist

The Enugu State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) is seeking legal backing to arrest quacks in the profession with a view to ridding it from saboteurs and saving lives.

The Chairman of the association, Dr Cajetan Onyedum, said this in Enugu on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Onyedum said the association had set up an Anti-quacks Committee with the sole aim of stopping activities of quacks at all levels in the state and Nigeria.

He said that the NMA was partnering with the state Ministry of Health and the House of Assembly Committee on Health in facilitating a bill that would put an end to the activities of quacks.

“We cannot just start arresting people without a law backing the exercise.

“The fight against quacks will not be easy but we are optimistic that if given the legal backing, it will be reduced to its barest minimum,’’ he said.

The chairman called on governments at all levels to save health institutions from decay especially in the rural areas.

He said that health centres across the country needed to be upgraded for better medical services.

“Doctors do not hate the rural areas; there is no provision for accommodation with basic infrastructure such as water,3 electricity and even accessible roads,’’ he noted.

The chairman urged governments to build quarters for doctors in the rural areas pointing out that many of them were in the cities doing nothing.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Zika Vietnamese province declares outbreakbullet
2 Healthcare Ecuador pledges to drum support for improved healthcare in...bullet
3 Zika Angola records first virus casesbullet

Health

In China Health authority calls for reinforced prevention of H7N9 avian flu
A cross secton of women and girls at an IDP camp
Vesico-Vaginal Fistula UNFPA empowers 6000 VVF survivors
Kenyan Defence force doctors are seen inside Kenyatta National Hospital on December, 10,2016, in Nairobi
In Kenya Striking doctors told to return to work or be fired
Radiologist calls for overhaul of nation’s healthcare system
Healthcare Radiologist calls for overhaul of nation's healthcare system