NMA Enugu chapter seeks legal backing to arrest quacks

The Enugu State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) is seeking legal backing to arrest quacks in the profession with a view to ridding it from saboteurs and saving lives.

The Chairman of the association, Dr Cajetan Onyedum, said this in Enugu on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Onyedum said the association had set up an Anti-quacks Committee with the sole aim of stopping activities of quacks at all levels in the state and Nigeria.

He said that the NMA was partnering with the state Ministry of Health and the House of Assembly Committee on Health in facilitating a bill that would put an end to the activities of quacks.

“We cannot just start arresting people without a law backing the exercise.

“The fight against quacks will not be easy but we are optimistic that if given the legal backing, it will be reduced to its barest minimum,’’ he said.

The chairman called on governments at all levels to save health institutions from decay especially in the rural areas.

He said that health centres across the country needed to be upgraded for better medical services.

“Doctors do not hate the rural areas; there is no provision for accommodation with basic infrastructure such as water,3 electricity and even accessible roads,’’ he noted.

The chairman urged governments to build quarters for doctors in the rural areas pointing out that many of them were in the cities doing nothing.