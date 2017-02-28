Nigerian health Nurses want system fixed for effective service delivery

The University Graduates of Nursing Science Association (UGONSA) has called on the Federal Government to restructure the health institutions for effective service delivery.

The nurses made the call in a statement jointly signed by its National President, Chief Solomon Egwuenu and the Secretary, Goodluck Nshi, in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

According to the nurses, restructuring and equipping the health facilities in the country will encourage Nigerians to seek medical attention in the country and conserve our foreign exchange.

“We want adequate budgetary provisions for the health sector to help fix the health system of the country."

“It is awful that despite parading highly endowed healthcare providers, our political leaders do not patronise our healthcare system because nobody wants to fix its structural deficits."

“It is disheartening, to say the least, to perennially see our leaders jet out in droves in search of foreign healthcare that is fixed by other leaders."

The nurses advised the nation’s leaders to learnt from the likes of Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Fidel Castro of Cuba, who fixed their country’s health system.

It said that Mandela and Castro were nursed to longevity till death by the same system without junketing around for medical tourism.

The association called for unity among Nigerians in this trying period “when the father of the country is off-colour”.

According to the nurses, in families when the father is constrained by health challenges other members unite to keep the family moving.

“Good enough, our president, being a man that has the interest of the country at heart, properly handed over to his second in command, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, before leaving the country."

“Our obligations, therefore, as members of this big family, Nigeria, at this material time is to show strong support for our father, President Muhammadu Buhari and our elder brother, Prof. Osibanjo, who is acting on his behalf."

“Our support should be unalloyed, be it morally, physically, socially or spiritually and should reflect in our demeanours and utterances."

“Our dear President should please take note of what makes the British Health System better than ours."

“And as he returns, ‘hale and hearty’ to the country, should muster the political will to fix our own system, make it work and save the country from further ‘medical tourism.”