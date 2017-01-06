Mike Omotosho Foundation reaches 8000 patients in rural communities, empower 3000 women

  Published:
The Mike Omotosho Foundation provided medical services to 8,000 indigent patients in forgotten rural communities across the country.

Dr Mike Omotosho, Governor Emeritus of Rotary International, District 9125, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Omotosho said that the foundation had also provided revolving loans to more than 3,000 rural women after acquiring free vocational skills training.

He said the foundation, under the auspices of the Mike Omotosho Foundation International Scholarships, had provided scholarship to 10,000 students to travel abroad for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Besides, he said the foundation has instituted an annual educational grant to primary and secondary school students.

According to him, the foundation also provides a forum for policy makers, professionals and leaders of thought to discuss and proffer efficient solutions and alternatives to pressing societal and developmental issues.

Omotosho advocated for effective implementation of social policies, collective humanitarian efforts and active participation of people as key factors for eliminating poverty in Nigeria.

He said very year, the Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture for leaders of thought holds to discuss pressing societal and developmental issues.

In 2017, the annual lecture would dig dip into the agricultural sector with a view to unveil opportunities available and propose solutions for lingering challenges in the Nigerian agricultural sector towards a sustainable economic growth.

He said the 2017 lecture has a theme `Increased Agricultural Productivity for Sustainable Economic Growth,’ schedule to hold on Jan. 14, would be attended by professionals, major players and policy makers.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

NAN

