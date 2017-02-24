Malaria Kebbi official urges public support in fight against disease

A Kebbi state health official, Alhaji Musa Dangana, has urged the public to engage in self sponsored projects in a bid to tackle malaria.

  • Published:
Some 214 million cases of malaria were reported worldwide last year, killing 438,000 people, mainly in Africa, according to the World Health Organization play

Some 214 million cases of malaria were reported worldwide last year, killing 438,000 people, mainly in Africa, according to the World Health Organization

(AFP/File)

Leprosy Fighting plague when the world thinks it's eradicated
In Kogi Govt to offer free primary health care services soon - Official
Cancer NGO advocates for intensified sensitisation
Malaria Expert urges Nigerians to use treated mosquito nets to prevent attack
Polio PHC immunises 83, 212 children, others in Katsina LG
In Sokoto Hospital conducts 3 vagina reconstruction surgeries
Bill Gates, Melinda Gates Couple's foundation spends $250m on humanitarian services in Nigeria in 2016

Alhaji Musa Dangana, Director of Health, Kebbi State Urban  Development Authority, has called for public support for government in the fight against malaria and other related diseases.

Dangana made the called in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He advised people to engage in self-help projects to complement government’s efforts in the fight against malaria and other related diseases.

According to him, people should keep their environment clean because dirty environment with stagnant water attract mosquitoes.

”The kind of environment you live in can determine your likelihood of getting infected with malaria and increase the frequency with which you are infected with diseases,”  Dagana said.

He urged people to desist from the habit of dropping waste into drains to avoid blockages during rainy season.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Indian Garri NAFDAC warns Nigerians not to consume productbullet
2 Primary Health Care More than 2 million women, children die annually,...bullet
3 Diabetes Mango leaves can cure disease, high blood pressure – Expertbullet

Health

Heart problems
Heart Diseases Cardiologist warns against sedentary life style
Soda and prediabetes
Diabetes Expert advises Nigerians embrace regular health checks
Cancer cell
NACAMA Association cautions against aphrodisiacs, intoxicants
Prof. Isaac Adewole says NAFDAC will investigate the Indian Garri properly
Workers Welfare Nurses demand forensic probe of health ministry