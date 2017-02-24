Malaria Kebbi official urges public support in fight against disease

Alhaji Musa Dangana, Director of Health, Kebbi State Urban Development Authority, has called for public support for government in the fight against malaria and other related diseases.

Dangana made the called in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He advised people to engage in self-help projects to complement government’s efforts in the fight against malaria and other related diseases.

According to him, people should keep their environment clean because dirty environment with stagnant water attract mosquitoes.

”The kind of environment you live in can determine your likelihood of getting infected with malaria and increase the frequency with which you are infected with diseases,” Dagana said.

He urged people to desist from the habit of dropping waste into drains to avoid blockages during rainy season.