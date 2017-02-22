LUTH Hospital inaugurates modern laboratory equipment in Accident, Emergency Unit

Prof. Chris Bode, LUTH Chief Medical Director, said that the laboratory equipment was part of the steps taken by the hospital to get “one-stop-shop diagnostic services’’.

  • Published:
Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba. play

Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

(luth)

At LUTH Nurses begin indefinite strike
Isaac Adewole FG fires striking Resident Doctors, orders immediate replacement
Sickle Cell Stakeholders call for policies to ensure early diagnosis
In Kwara Govt inaugurates committee for Community Health Insurance Scheme
NHIS Insurance scheme boss promises to deliver health care to Nigerians
Chris Bode LUTH CMD says Laparoscopic surgery will reduce medical tourism
Healthcare Radiologist calls for overhaul of nation's healthcare system

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, on Wednesday inaugurated  modern laboratory equipment for its Accident and Emergency (AE) Unit for quick outcome of medical test and to save  lives.

Prof. Chris Bode, LUTH Chief Medical Director, said that the laboratory equipment was part of the steps taken by the hospital to get “one-stop-shop diagnostic services’’.

”We have acquired a new Architect C-4000 machine for the AE Laboratory and situated it inside the Out-patient Department building.

“This is to save our patients the stress of walking from one place to another to carry out medical tests and getting results.

”This laboratory will help us to ensure speedy medical diagnoses and analyses for prompt healthcare delivery,” Bode said.

Also, Mr Clement Mark, a representative of the supplier, Abbot Diagnostic Company, said that the machine would perform 800 tests per hour — 400 pictometric tests and 400 electrolyte tests.

Mark said that the tests cut across all parameters, including liver function tests, kidney function test, glucose profile and many other medical analyses.

He said that the equipment could also process the tests and produce results within the range of four to 10 minutes, depending on the protocol.

”The equipment guarantees very fast turnaround for the patient, because he does not have to wait for days to get his result,” Mark said.

In her remarks, Dr Titilope Adeyemi, the Head of Department, Haematology and Blood Transfusion, said that haematological tests such as full blood count, could also be carried out in the AE Laboratory.

Adeyemi said that the laboratory would be beneficial to every patient.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Indian Garri NAFDAC warns Nigerians not to consume productbullet
2 In Owerri Scientist cautions Nigeria on GMO foodsbullet
3 In Ibadan Expert says good nutrition is an investment in children’s...bullet

Health

Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria
ABUTH Health workers demand improved welfare
Governor Nyesom Wike
Health Services Rivers has adequate PHC Centres, lacks facilities –Director
Nigerian Children
UNICEF Organisation task journalists on promoting child rights
Beauty products
In Jos Pharmacist cautions to check expiry date on drugs, packaged foods and cosmetics before purchase