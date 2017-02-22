LUTH Hospital inaugurates modern laboratory equipment in Accident, Emergency Unit

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, on Wednesday inaugurated modern laboratory equipment for its Accident and Emergency (AE) Unit for quick outcome of medical test and to save lives.

Prof. Chris Bode, LUTH Chief Medical Director, said that the laboratory equipment was part of the steps taken by the hospital to get “one-stop-shop diagnostic services’’.

”We have acquired a new Architect C-4000 machine for the AE Laboratory and situated it inside the Out-patient Department building.

“This is to save our patients the stress of walking from one place to another to carry out medical tests and getting results.

”This laboratory will help us to ensure speedy medical diagnoses and analyses for prompt healthcare delivery,” Bode said.

Also, Mr Clement Mark, a representative of the supplier, Abbot Diagnostic Company, said that the machine would perform 800 tests per hour — 400 pictometric tests and 400 electrolyte tests.

Mark said that the tests cut across all parameters, including liver function tests, kidney function test, glucose profile and many other medical analyses.

He said that the equipment could also process the tests and produce results within the range of four to 10 minutes, depending on the protocol.

”The equipment guarantees very fast turnaround for the patient, because he does not have to wait for days to get his result,” Mark said.

In her remarks, Dr Titilope Adeyemi, the Head of Department, Haematology and Blood Transfusion, said that haematological tests such as full blood count, could also be carried out in the AE Laboratory.

Adeyemi said that the laboratory would be beneficial to every patient.