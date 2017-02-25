Leprosy Minister assures lepers of enrollment into intervention programme

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has assured inmates at Owssiomo Leprosarium Centre of enrollment into socio-intervention programme of the Federal Government.

Ehanire gave this assurance when he visited the centre located in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo on Friday.

The minister, who interacted with the inmates, assured them of continuous government support which would include their enrolment into the intervention scheme.

“The intervention programme was put in place by the Federal Government to give succour to the poor and vulnerable persons in the country.

“The programme has commenced in other states, we are encouraging the state to come up with a social register so that the less privileged can benefit from the scheme,’’ he said.

The minister visited the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba and inspected facilities at the Leprosarium inside the centre.

He also visited the residence of 'Daughters of Charity’, a non-governmental organisation inside the centre, and commended them for their support in rehabilitation of the patients.

The Permanent Secretary of Edo Ministry of Health, Dr Peter Ugbodaga, commended the minister, saying that it was the first time the Centre was being visited by a minister.

Ugbodaga said that the Centre was established in 1930 to cater for persons with leprosy.

He said that the state government provides feeding and also gives N5,000 monthly stipends to the inmates, which include patient undergoing treatment and those cured from the disease.

Ugbodaga solicited for more collaboration between the state and the Federal Government in the provision of drugs on a regular basis and provision of more services.

Also, Dr Osagie Igbinigie, the doctor in charge of the Leprosarium Hospital, commended the minister for the visit to the place which currently houses 48 inmates.

He, however, called on the minister to provide Leprosy Reaction Drugs for patients who were reacting to the conventional leprosy drugs.

Igbinigie also appealed for the rehabilitation of roads leading to the Centre.