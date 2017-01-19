Lassa Kwara govt earmarks N222m for disease prevention

The government has earmarked N222 million in 2017 for the prevention of Lassa fever and other diseases.

The Kwara Government on Thursday confirmed that there was no outbreak of Lassa fever in all its 16 local government areas.

The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Atolagbe Alege, made the confirmation in llorin in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the state government had put in place adequate measures including sensitisation to ensure that the state would continue to be without Lassa fever.

The commissioner said that a special centre for the treatment of the disease at the Sobi Specialist Hospital in llorin had been equipped with qualified manpower to cater for any outbreak of Lassa fever.

Alege told NAN that laboratory analysis for any suspected case of the disease had also received a boost with provision of modern equipment.

“The ministry has taken five suspected cases to the University of llorin Teaching Hospital (UlTH) for laboratory analysis. All proved negative,’’ the commissioner said.

Alege disclosed that the government had earmarked N222 million in 2017 for the prevention of Lassa fever and other diseases.

He gave the assurance that the government would intensify efforts toward preventing outbreak of diseases.

Alege advised residents of the state to ensure a clean environment to complement government’s efforts in promoting healthcare.

The commissioner also urged the residents to eliminate rats from their environment.

He also advised the residents to cultivate the habit of hand washing as a preventive method against outbreak of diseases.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

