Lassa Fever Expert tasks Nigerians on clean environment to prevent spread of infection

  • Published:
To prevent Lassa fever, avoid rats in your homes. play

To prevent Lassa fever, avoid rats in your homes.

(Naij)

A Laboratory scientist, Mr Chinenye Nwekpe has urged Nigerians to always keep their environment and homes clean to prevent the spread of Lassa fever.

Nwekpe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that keeping the environment clean would eradicate rodents and prevent the fever.

The expert also urged Nigerians to increase their focus and awareness on ways to prevent the fever.

“One way of creating awareness is the need to stop the consumption of these rodents.

“The public should also be aware of the risk factors associated with the spread of the disease, with a view to preventing it,’’ he said.

The laboratory scientist advised Nigerians to support good community hygiene, and avoid spreading their foodstuff along the road.

According to him, protective measures should be put in place to reduce human infection, as infected persons should be isolated and their body fluid and excrement properly disposed.

Nwekpe urged health workers to take precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the disease by using protective equipment when treating infected persons.

NAN reports that Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness of between two and 21 days, transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces.

The fever is, however, curable with rapid laboratory testing to confirm the disease, and early commencement of treatment. 

