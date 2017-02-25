Polio Kano State Govt. targets 3.2 million children for Immunisation

Over three million children are being prospected for a polio immunisation campaign set to kick off in March 2017.

The Kano State Government says it is targeting 3.2 million children for the February round of the Immunisation Plus Days against polio scheduled to hold between Feb. 26 and March 1 in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabiru Getso, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Friday.

“Iam happy to say that all preparations for the February 2017 Sub-National Immunisation Plus Days (SIPDs) have been completed.

“All training programmes have also been concluded at all levels. Materials and vaccines required have been distributed to all the 484 political wards across the 44 local government areas, “ Getso said.

According to him, the state counterpart funds and those of partners have been made available for the exercise.

“Similarly, all the 44 local government areas of the state have already had their counterpart funds for this round of the exercise.

“It is now 32 months without a single case of Wild Polio Virus in Kano state. Our commitment and efforts in strengthening routine Immunisation over the last three years has yielded positive results,” Getso said.

The Commissioner said the state government had concluded arrangement for the signing of another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bill and Melinda Gates and Dangote Foundations on Feb. 28.

He said the MoU would focus on child health related issues and strengthen health care delivery system in the state.

He commended the state government, the Kano Emirate Council, partners and other stakeholders for their continued support and commitment to the exercise.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

