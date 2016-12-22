Isaac Adewole :  FG commits N550m for revitalisation of 110 Primary Health Centres – Minister

Home > Health >

Adewole made this known while briefing newsmen after inspecting the renovation of Kuchingoro PHC in Abuja.

FG allocates N12bn to de-congest national, tertiary hospitals

The Federal Government on Thursday said it has committed N550 million to renovate 110 primary healthcare facilities in the country as a pilot programme for the revitalisation of Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) in Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, made this known while briefing newsmen after inspecting the renovation of Kuchingoro PHC in Abuja.

Adewole said that the revitalisation of the PHCs was one of the key components of the Rapid Result Initiatives (RRI) of the government.

He said the pilot phase comprised of 109 of the clinics across the country, stressing that we will pick one per senatorial district.

He added that additional one centre was in Fuka village of Niger where Lassa fever case was first recorded in 2015.

He said government has spent N7 million on the renovation of PHC Kuchingoro in Gwarinpa Ward of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He added that the revitalisation of the PHCs is the cardinal agenda of the Buhari administration.

“We want to bring the healthcare services to the door step of our people and the only way to do that is to deliver health through a network of functional PHCs.

“We are working with the state governors and development partners to replicate it in 10,000 electoral wards in Nigeria during the second phase of the initiative.

“When we have them working across the country we will be able to serve majority of Nigerians and provide an improve access to healthcare services to them,’’ Adewole said.

According to him, many of the ailments that take people to hospitals can be addressed at the PHCs, thereby decongesting the tertiary health facilities.

He said it is a partnership between the ministry, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and General Electric.

He said that general electric would supply the equipment such as radiotherapy machines, warmer and other accessories.

“In addition to this, the ministry would ensure that each of the rehabilitated PHCs has a small laboratory for common investigations,’’ the minister said.

He said through this “we can save life and deliver essential care to reduce maternal mortality in the country."

Besides, government would also ensure that the PHCs deliver immunisations and there is provision for living quarters for the midwife to provide 24-hour services, Adewole said.

