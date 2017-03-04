In Somalia 110 die in cholera outbreak

Khaire said the deaths occurred in Bay region amid severe drought across the county, while assuring that the government would give it first priority to respond such crisis.

Patients with cholera symptoms receive medical attention in a hospital of field of Samaritan's Purse in Randelle, Haiti, on October 19, 2016 play

Patients with cholera symptoms receive medical attention in a hospital of field of Samaritan's Purse in Randelle, Haiti, on October 19, 2016

(AFP/File)

Prime minister Hassan Khaire said on Saturday that no fewer than 110 people were killed and several left in serious conditions after cholera broke out in southern Somalia in the past two days.

Mohamed Fiqi, Minister of Agriculture for southwest state in Somalia, said the cholera situation was out of their control and demanded emergency aid from the government and international community.

“Cholera broke out in Goof-guduud, Awdiinle and Berdale locations in Bay region.

“Children, women and old people are among the dead, the death toll increases time to time and our administration can’t help,” Fiqi said.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

