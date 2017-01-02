In Sokoto :  NGO moves to complement govt's efforts to provide efficient healthcare

The Matawalle Health Team, an NGO, based in Sokoto state, has constituted an emergency response committee to complement government’s effort at providing efficient healthcare for the people.

The Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr Balarabe Kakale, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Monday.

He said: “The Committee, which comprises Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Laboratory Scientists, Nurses and other Public Health Specialists,among others.

“The Purpose of Creating the Committee is to complement the efforts of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal in improving heath care service delivery across the state.

”Members of this committee are highly committed and dedicated health professionals who were already involved various voluntary humanitarian services and always ready to serve for humanity.”

Kakale further urged the people of the state to reach out to the committee in the event of any emergency health-related issues on +2347035073453 or its Secretariat in Sokoto,for assistance.