In Ogun 7,000 enrolled in state health insurance scheme

Artisans and middle aged people have been listed as some of the beneficiaries of the health insurance programme.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State. play

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.

(informationng)

Lagos Senior citizens want more doctors, drugs in public hospitals

No fewer than 7,000 persons have been  enrolled in the Ogun  Community-based Health Insurance Scheme, Araya.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, said  this on Tuesday at a forum  in Sagamu.

Ipaiye said that artisans, civil servants and the middle aged would soon be enrolled in  the scheme for easy access to  quality healthcare services.

He said that the state government was targeting about 1.7 million people under the scheme in the state.

“Our plan is to take Araya  to every door step of the good people of the state cutting  across  rural and urban dwellers  that  are believed to be the less privileged in the society.

“Over 7,000 people are already benefiting from the scheme while the Ministry of Health is working on introducing other categories of people who will pay premium to access healthcare services for a year,” Ipaye said.

Prof . Umar Yusuf, the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS),  rated the scheme as  the best  among state health insurance schemes in the country.

Yusuf, represented by the NHIS Zonal Coordinator, Southwest, Mr Adelaja Abereoran, said the scheme was in line with the vision of ensuring Nigerians had access to good health care services.

He urged other states to emulate Ogun in the execution of similar schemes.

“We will always be ready to encourage any state to drive the acceptance and facilitate the adoption of this type of initiative to the grassroots  level.

“We are also willing to support the establishment of a state health insurance agency that would be backed up with appropriate legislation.

”This is so as to guarantee access to good and qualitative healthcare services for all the citizens in both formal and informal sectors,”  Yusuf said.

He commended the  Ibikunle Amosun administration  for being the first  to officially launch a state-wide community-based health scheme.

Yusuf  said  the programme was launched successfully  in six local government councils of the state.

He urged beneficiaries to take advantage of the scheme by accessing free healthcare services with the Araya  card.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

