In Lagos Doctors wear black bands, coats to protest at Psychiatric Hospital

Doctors at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric hospital appeared at work in black bands and coats to protest the non-implementation the National Health Act 2014.

  • Published:
Psychiatric hospital health workers suspend 7-week strike play

Psychiatric hospital health workers suspend 7-week strike

(Drsweetness)

In Kenya Striking doctors threaten to shut private hospitals
In Kenya Sick abandoned in crippling doctors' strike
Mental Healthcare More people with mental problems than HIV/AIDS - Experts
HIV/AIDS Experts say more people battle psychological problems than disease
Richard Adebayo Quacks in medical field should face the law - Psychiatrist
In Lagos Psychiatric Hospital health workers embark on strike
Osagie Ehanire 'We want to end strike in health sector,' minister of state says
In Kebbi Govt to rehabilitate psychiatric hospital
In Lagos Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital workers, doctors' protest rally fails to hold
In Lagos Psychiatric hospital health workers suspend 7-week strike

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba in Lagos, on Tuesday complied with the directive of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) by wearing black bands and coats to register their grievances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was in line with the NARD directive to its members.

The national body of the association had directed its members to wear black ward coats and conduct rallies at the expiration of initial ultimatum given to the Federal Government on Jan. 2.

NAN reports that NARD had on Dec. 19 given the Federal Government up to Jan. 2 to implement the National Health Act 2014 and address other demands of the association.

The National President of NARD, Dr Kenneth Uwajeh, told NAN in Lagos that doctors at the hospital complied with the directive of the national body.

Uwajeh said, “We have black bands on our arms, some of us are wearing black jacket.

“We want the masses to be aware of the plights of the patients, doctors and the society as regard the medical profession.

“If they are not catered for, the health is not catered for; many people cannot afford healthcare because they have no insurance, or access to facilities."

The doctor said that the demands of the association had been abandoned for long; this had jeopardised the future of medicine in the country.

According to him, government should do the needful in order to move the medical profession forward.

“We are asking for a white paper on the residency training programme; basically, it is part of the legal framework.

“We need that because the residency training programme is being conducted in a haphazard fashion.

“We want a document so that residency programme can be consistent across the country; we need a clear-cut document that is consistent, objective and void of bias.

“The National Health Act 2014 has not been implemented.

“This basically will cater for the needs of the patients largely and improve the nation’s health indices and practice of the profession, “ Uwajeh said.

Image
  • FIDELITY BANK AWARDS WINNERS OF GET ALERT IN MILLIONS SAVING PROMO IN ABUJA 
  • The General Manager/Regional Bank Head, Abuja 1, Fidelity Bank PLC, Hassan Imam (R) assisted by the Regional Bank Head, Abuja 2 (L), Halilu Malabu to present a cheque of the sum of N 2 Million to Peter Iboro, a staff of the National Council for Arts and Culture, during presentation of prizes to winners of Fidelity Bank PLC’s ‘”Get Alert in Millions Saving Promo” in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left are winners of Fidelity Bank PLC’s “Get Alert in Millions Saving Promo”: Peter Iboro, a staff of the National Council for Arts and Culture who won the sum of Two Million Naira; Salman Musa, a businessman who won the sum of Five Million Naira; and Rahama Tahir, a corps Doctor who won the sum of One Million Naira, during presentation of prizes in Abuja on Thursday 
  • The Deputy Managing Director, Fidelity Bank PLC, Mohammed Balarabe (R) assisted by the Director-General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Adolphus Eke (L) to present a cheque of the sum of N 5 Million to Salman Musa, a businessman who won the star prize in the quarterly Fidelity Bank PLC’s “Get Alert in Millions Saving Promo”, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From Left: Former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme; Chairman of the occassion, Prof. Barth Nnaji; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; and Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, at the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu on Thursday 
  • Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (4th, L) with other dignitaries at the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu on Thursday  
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Editor-in-Chief, Mr Lawal Ado; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and Minister of Communication Technology, Mr Adebayo Shittu, during the Minister’s visit to NAN Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Gov. Chief Dave Umahi of Ebonyi; his Enugu State counterpart, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu on Thursday 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State; Attorney-General of Bauchi State, Mr Rabi Umar; and other officials during 2016/2017 Legal Year Ceremony at the High Court complex in Bauchi on Thursday 
  • I-G Ibrahim Idris; D-I-G Folunso Adebanjo and D-I-G Emma Inyang, during the inauguration of a Join Panel to investigate the killings and violence during the 10th December, 2016 Rivers Rerun Elections, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • Members of the Joint Panel to investigate the killings and violence during the 10th December, 2016 Rivers Rivers Rerun Elections during their inauguration by the I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Treasurer, National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Doosunr Iwambe; Guest Lecturer, Mr Olawale Fapolunda; and Chairman of NAJUC, Mr Tobi Soniyi, during the 2016 Annual Lecture with the theme: ‘The Role of the Media in Enhancing the Campaign for Human Rights Protection in Nigeria on Thursday 
  • Guest Lecturer, Mr Olawale Fapolunda (3rd, L); Chairman, National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Mr Tobi Soniyi (4th, L); Vice Chairman of NAJUC, Wumi Obabori; and other judiciary correspondents, at the 2016 Annual Lecture with the theme: ‘The Role of the Media in Enhancing the Campaign for Human Rights Protection in Nigeria on Thursday 
  • Vice National President, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mr Mukhtar Sirajo (R) decorating Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau as a Patron of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Plateau Chapter, in Jos on Thursday 
  • Public Relations Officer, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University College Hospital (UCH), Dr Ifeoluwa Adebayo-Begun; President of ARD, UCH Branch, Dr Segun Olaopa; and Vice President of ARD, UCH Branch, Dr Ibisola Babalola, at a News Conference on the Annual General Meeting of ARD in Ibadan on Thursday  
  • Attorney General of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Umar inspecting Guard of Honour during 2016/2017 Legal Year Ceremony at the High Court complex in Bauchi on Thursday 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (L), inaugurating the Justice Chinwendu-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the killings and violence during the December 10, 2016 Rerun Elections in Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • From Left: Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and Government functionaries during the Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Former Rivers State Commissioner for Powers, Mr Augustine Wokocha; Vice Chairman, Rivers State APC, Mr Peter Odike and Member, APC Rivers State, Mr Lucky Odeli, during a News Conference on the outcome of December 10, 2016 Rivers State Re-Run Election in Rivers State on Thursday 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (R) receiving a copy of the Authority Newspapers from the Managing Director, Authority Newspapers Ltd, Mr Madu Onorah during his visit to the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (L); Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo (M) and a delegation from Authority Newspapers led by the MD, Mr Madu Onuorah during their visit to Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over at Pinnacle Broadcast Centre in Abuja.
    Chairman, Pinnacle Broadcast Ltd, Sir Lucky Omoluwa; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and Director-General , National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Malam Is'haq Modibbo Kawu during the Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From Left: Representative of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Ahmad Bala; Director-General, Institute of Peace and Conflicts Resolution (IPCR),Prof. Oshita Oshita and Chairman, House Committee on IDPs, Rep. Sani Zoro during a Consultative Meeting and Unveiling of the Infrastructure For Peace (I4P) Programme in Abuja on Thursday 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Health Tips 5 simple health practices to keep you healthy all-year roundbullet
2 Zobo Biochemist says drink is effective for hypertension managementbullet
3 University of Benin Teaching Hospital We lost 5 months to strike in...bullet

Health

Malnourished boy at an IDP camp in Borno
Malnutrition Condition kills 2,300 Nigerian children daily, says NGO
Mother and child
Harmattan Expert wants mothers to protect children with warm clothing
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
In Kwara Govt to spend N450m on solar power in Hospitals
A Hong Kong man who tested positive for bird flu says he came across mobile stalls selling live poultry in Zhongshan, southern China
Bird Flu Outbreak of severe bird flu confirmed in France