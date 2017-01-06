In Kogi Govt to offer free primary health care services soon - Official

The State Nutrition Officer said the training programme was for trainers, who in turn were expected go train other health workers at local govt levels.

  • Published:
A primary healthcare centre in Nigeria play

A primary healthcare centre in Nigeria

UITH Resident doctors demand unpaid salaries
Polio No recent history of polio in Nigeria since 2016 - FG
Oral Health Dentist canvasses inclusion of oral health in Primary Health Care
Bunmi Olufemi Medical practitioner says trekking is good for health
Dankwambo Governor earmarks N5.6bn for water, health
Health Policy Research Group NGO urges FG to resuscitate NHIS free maternal/child health programme
In Lagos Doctors wear black bands, coats to protest at Psychiatric Hospital
In Akwa Ibom Resident doctors protest decay in health sector
In Niger Commissioner tells health workers to deliver quality service
Isaac Adewole FG commits N550m for revitalisation of 110 Primary Health Centres – Minister

Kogi State Government says it will commence a week-long free primary health care services for pregnant women and children who are between 6 and 59 months in the state.

Mr Bolarinwa Ogundusi, the Kogi State Nutrition Officer, disclosed this in Lokoja on Thursday at a two-day training programme for health workers from the 21 local government areas of the State.

Ogundusi said that the training programme was for trainers, who in turn were expected go to their various local governments to train other health workers.

According to him, it is also meant for the implementation of the planned Maternal and Neonatal Child Health (MNCHW) week at the community level in the state.

“The Maternal and Newborn Child Health Week (MNCHW) is a week-long programme scheduled to hold from Jan. 16 to Jan.20 in all the 717 designated facilities across the 21 local government areas in the state.

“It is an intervention package meant for pregnant women and children who are between 6 and 59 months old in the state to reduce infant and maternal mortality rate.

“It has a lot of thematic areas such as Vitamin A supplementation, mental valine vaccine, immunisation, family planning, deworming and MUAC screening.

Experts describe valine as a crystalline essential amino acid and one of the building blocks of plants and animal proteins.

‘’Others are malaria and net distribution, focus antenatal care, (HIV/AIDS) testing and counselling among others.

“In addition, the week-long programme will help us to know if children are being adequately screened for nutritional screening and to also get the percentage of children that are malnourished or not.

“This will enable us to treat the malnourished children, to make sure that every child in the state is well taken care of nutritionally and otherwise,” Ogundusi said.

Mr Austin Ojotule, the Acting Director, Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), told NAN that at the end of the training, participants would have been well equipped with what they are supposed to do.

They are expected to go down to local government areas to train other health workers,” Ojotule said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the local government immunisation officers, nutrition officers, maternal child and health coordinators, malaria elimination officers and stakeholders’ in the sector health attended the occasion.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Physiotherapy Association decries shortage of physiotherapists in...bullet
2 Zobo Biochemist says drink is effective for hypertension managementbullet
3 Bunmi Olufemi Medical practitioner says trekking is good for healthbullet

Health

Specialist urges Nigerians to embrace family planning
Family Planning Specialist urges Nigerians to embrace practice
No recent history of polio in Nigeria since 2016 - FG
Polio No recent history of polio in Nigeria since 2016 - FG
Foundation reaches 8000 patients in rural communities, empower 3000 women
Mike Omotosho Foundation reaches 8000 patients in rural communities, empower 3000 women
Teaching hospital records 14 successful open heart surgery in 2016 – CMD
OAU Teaching hospital records 14 successful open heart surgery in 2016 – CMD