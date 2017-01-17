In Kaduna Govt to recruit workers to assist ABUTH, says Commissioner

The Kaduna State Government has said it will recruit workers to assist Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) begin clinical service at its old site in Tudun Wada, Zaria.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Paul Manya, disclosed this when he briefed newsmen on the out come of Monday’s state executive council meeting in Kaduna.

Manya said the gesture was in continuation of the long standing relationship between the state government and the university in the provision of services to people in the area.

“We have been working very closely with the teaching hospital and based on this long standing relationship, ABU requested for support to enable it begin clinical services at the old site of the hospital in Tudun Wada, Zaria,’’ the commissioner said.

He said the council reviewed the request and agreed to support ABU to recruit staff.

According to him, it is believed that the gesture will bring relief to people living around the area.

He said the decision would also decongest the patient population at the main hospital in Shika Area.

“Since the old site will now be dealing with health care services, the ABUTH at Shika will concentrate on tertiary health care.

“With this decongestion, people will find it easier to access health care at ABUTH Shika and it is also a way of strengthening the partnership between the state government and the hospital,’’ he said.

Manya said the government was also strengthening similar relationship between it and other tertiary health institutions in the state.

He identified some beneficiaries as the National Eye Centre, National Ear Care Centre, and the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital.

The commissioner pledged the government’s continued support for medical institutions and also reviewed the progress made by the College of Midwifery, Tudun Wada with respect to its accreditation status.

“You will recall that when the institution was established four years ago it didn’t have any accreditation.

“But soon after the accreditation was obtained in 2014, we worked hard to ensure that the students admitted graduate and completed their course of study.’’

He said the council was happy that 187 students had been indexed by the Nursing and Midwifery council.

Manya further said that 80 students would also sit for the final examination in March with another batch due in September.

“This is encouraging for both the students and the parents. It means that if we are able to graduate these 80 students, they will be injected into the system to support maternal health care in the state."

He expressed the hope that the council would seek additional accreditation between March and July.

“We are hoping that the status of accreditation will increase.’’