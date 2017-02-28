In Gombe NGO trains 2,500 HIV/AIDS patients on skills acquisition

Malam Ibrahim Zannah, Monitor and Evaluation officer of the NGO made this known in Gombe on Tuesday.

  • Published:
A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Gombe State, Quality Life Initiative, has trained 2,500 persons living with HIV/AIDS on skills acquisitions.

Malam Ibrahim Zannah, Monitor and Evaluation officer of the NGO made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) In Gombe on Tuesday.

Zannah said that the beneficiaries were trained on different skills acquisitions such as Tailoring, Knitting, Barbing, Hair dressing saloon, Pomade and soap making.

According to him, the Quality Life Initiative is embarking on the trainings in collaboration with the World Bank; the training is going to be batch by batch.

The NGO was committed to make the trainees to become employers of labour in the future and be self reliance.

He appealed to those that were not part of the training to be patient, adding that in the next batch they would be included.

Zannah appealed to the public spirited individuals and philanthropist to support skills acquisitions programme for the less privileged in the society.

He said that Quality Life Initiative was also rendering consultancy services to Fadama three and monitoring its activities.

According to him, we give counselling to HIV/AIDS patients to let them know that being positive is not the end of their lives.

