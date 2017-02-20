In Cross River State assembly begins public hearing on health sector crisis

A public hearing was set up by the Cross River State House of Assembly to look into health problems.

  • Published:
Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade. play

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade.

(thenationonlineng)

Dyslexia Cross River State govt. partners with NGO to battle reading disability
Diabetes Commissioner says 97,000 people suffer `type 2’ in Cross River
HIV/AIDS UNFPA to engage 1K volunteers for campaign in Calabar
Polio No recent history of disease in Nigeria since 2016 - FG
Polio No case of disease in Cross River – Health Commissioner
In Cross River Health agency targets difficult terrain
In Cross River Health Commissioner appeals to nurses to suspend strike

The Cross River House of Assembly on Monday, began public hearing to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state’s health sector, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Nelson Ofem, Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution, in his remark said the House was disturbed over the lingering crisis.

The public hearing had in attendance representatives of Local Government Service Commission and the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, (NANNM), Cross River chapter.

Also in attendance were representatives of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Ofem, who represents Yakurr 1 State Constituency, appealed to all interested parties in the crisis to assist in resolving the problem, in the interest of the people of the state.

He assured that the committee would investigate the immediate and remote causes of the crisis to ensure return of peace to the health sector.

According to him, the crisis has virtually paralysed activities in the state’s health sector and endangered the lives of the people.

In her contribution, Dr Inyang Asibong, the state Commissioner for Health, said she had addressed aggrieved parties on ways to resolve the matter amicably but that her efforts proved abortive.

She called on the committee to take urgent steps to resolve the crisis and protect the sector from total collapse.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Dr Peter Agideb, told the committee that the appointment and posting of one Christiana Akeke which the nurses resisted followed due processes.

Dr Betta Edu, Director-General, Public Health, also pleaded with all parties in the crisis to resolve the matter amicably for the sake of mothers and children in the state.

She expressed concern that the lives of the people of the state would be and at stake if the crisis continued.

However, Mr Ojong Ogar, the Chairman of the state chapter of NANNM said the nurses disagreed with the way the appointment of Akeke was done by the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC).

According to him, a grade level 14 officer cannot be appointed as a Primary Health Care (PHC) Coordinator above a level 15 officer, insisting that the appointment should be reversed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that some categories of public health workers embarked on strike to protest some postings and appointments done in the PHC system by LGSC.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Polio Eradicating disease in Nigeria our greatest achievement – Gates...bullet
2 Bill Gates, Melinda Gates Couple's foundation spends $250m on...bullet
3 Diabetes Mango leaves can cure disease, high blood pressure – Expertbullet

Health

According to an expert, not all fertile men may be able to donate sperm.
Fertility In Men Not all fertile men can donate sperm - Expert
Nasir El Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.
HIV/AIDS Kaduna to end cases of mother to child transmission of disease by 2020
Nigeria’s Minister of Health Isaac Adewole
Leprosy FG to provide health facilities, consumables to people affected by disease
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (Melinda Gates pictured right).
Gates Foundation 'Eradicating polio in Nigeria our greatest achievement' - organisation