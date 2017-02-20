In Cross River State assembly begins public hearing on health sector crisis

The Cross River House of Assembly on Monday, began public hearing to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state’s health sector, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Nelson Ofem, Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution, in his remark said the House was disturbed over the lingering crisis.

The public hearing had in attendance representatives of Local Government Service Commission and the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, (NANNM), Cross River chapter.

Also in attendance were representatives of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Ofem, who represents Yakurr 1 State Constituency, appealed to all interested parties in the crisis to assist in resolving the problem, in the interest of the people of the state.

He assured that the committee would investigate the immediate and remote causes of the crisis to ensure return of peace to the health sector.

According to him, the crisis has virtually paralysed activities in the state’s health sector and endangered the lives of the people.

In her contribution, Dr Inyang Asibong, the state Commissioner for Health, said she had addressed aggrieved parties on ways to resolve the matter amicably but that her efforts proved abortive.

She called on the committee to take urgent steps to resolve the crisis and protect the sector from total collapse.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Dr Peter Agideb, told the committee that the appointment and posting of one Christiana Akeke which the nurses resisted followed due processes.

Dr Betta Edu, Director-General, Public Health, also pleaded with all parties in the crisis to resolve the matter amicably for the sake of mothers and children in the state.

She expressed concern that the lives of the people of the state would be and at stake if the crisis continued.

However, Mr Ojong Ogar, the Chairman of the state chapter of NANNM said the nurses disagreed with the way the appointment of Akeke was done by the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC).

According to him, a grade level 14 officer cannot be appointed as a Primary Health Care (PHC) Coordinator above a level 15 officer, insisting that the appointment should be reversed.

