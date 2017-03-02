HIV/AIDS Council of Islamic scholars wants test for intending couples

The Council's secretary made the appeal when the council paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Aminu Masari on Wednesday in Katsina.

  • Published:
HIV/AIDS logo play

HIV/AIDS logo

Polio Kano State Govt. targets 3.2 million children for Immunisation
Sickle Cell Patients want 5% from proposed Kano State Health Trust Fund
Eye Care 65 patients receive free treatment in Daura
In Katsina Gov Masari earmarks N1bn for renovation of Funtua General Hospital
In Katsina NAFDAC confiscates foreign juices worth N500,000
Masari Gov promises to establish faculty of medicine, teaching hospital
Bird Flu Disease reappears in Nigeria, spreads to 26 states and FCT

The Katsina State Council of Islamic Scholars has urged the state government to enact a law compelling intending couples to go for HIV/AIDS test before marriage.

Aljhaji Shehu Adoro, its secretary, made the appeal when the council paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Aminu Masari on Wednesday in Katsina.

According to him, many couples have become victims of HIV/AIDS scourge because of the absence of such law.

“Kano and Jigawa states have enacted such law which now forces intending couples to carry out the test before being joined together.

“The states are already reaping the fruits; they have succeeded in reducing the cases of HIV/AIDS among couples,” he said.

Adoro said that the law should also mandate intending couples to undertake sickle cell test to establish intending couples’ statuses so as to avoid delivering babies with sickle cell diseases.

Earlier, Masari had urged the council to work with his government to modernise the “Almajiri” (Islamic) system of education.

Masari particularly expressed concern over the lack of shelter for such “Almajiri” children, and regretted that most of them sleep on bare floors around street corners.

The governor said that his administration was ready to work with Islamic scholars to provide water and other necessary facilities for such children to improve their living standards.

He also urged the council to regulate the activities of Islamic preachers so as to avoid conflicts and breakdown of law and order.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

