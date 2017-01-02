Health Tips 5 simple health practices to keep you healthy all-year round

Sicknesses like malaria, cold flu and cancer are easily avoidable if we would just be more disciplined and be more conscious of what we eat and when we do.

These are a few tips that can help keep ticking all year round without breaking down at all.

1. Avoid red meat

Goat meat, beef, pork. All those should be avoided as red meat has been connected to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, colon cancer etc.

The cholesterol content is also said to be very high and injurious to the body. You can however replace red meat in your diet with fish and skinless poultry.

2. Eat one apple a day

They say that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. This is among other reasons because though apples are low in Vitamin C, they enhance Vitamin C activity in the body and help to reduce stoke.

3. Eat fruits on empty stomach

This helps to detoxify the system. It provides energy and also helps in weight loss.

Eating fruits immediately after food could cause more harm to the body for when the fruits get mixed with the food in the system, it will turn to acid then the acid-base balance will be affected.

4. Drink plenty of water every day

Water helps to improve the body metabolism rate. But DO NOT drink cold water with or immediately after a meal as it could lead to cancer.

The cold water will solidify the oily food eaten, and then reduce its digestion rate which in the end lines the oil in the intestine.

5. Work out 4 times a week

The health benefits of working out regularly are far more than just weight management.

Research shows that it helps in the fighting of certain diseases, it helps you sleep better, it helps boost body energy, it helps to improve your mood etc.

6. Avoid carbonated drinks

Drinks like Coca-Cola, Pepsi and other carbonated drinks shouldn’t be taken often as they can have side effects on the health like tooth decay, reduced bone strength, increased risk of cancer, obesity, heart disease, liver damage, pre-mature birth in women etc.

Written by Iyebiye Olawuyi.