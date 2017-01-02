Health Tips 5 simple health practices to keep you healthy all-year round

These are a few tips that can help keep ticking all year round without breaking down at all.

  • Published:
Fitness play

Fitness

(Healthy Black Men)

Zika Pregnant woman diagnosed of Virus in Australia
Cancer Bananas could help in detecting, curing disease
Top medical officer tells Britons drinking any alcohol is risky
In UK Over 4 million people diagnosed with diabetes
University of Liverpool Stroke in young Nigerians are linked to HIV
Jonalfa Hope International Foundation Rural Health Insurance Scheme to benefit widows in Enugu State
In Niger Residents at Risking owning to Refuse Dump
UNICEF Malnutrition is the primary cause for children’s death in Northern Nigeria

Sicknesses like malaria, cold flu and cancer are easily avoidable if we would just be more disciplined and be more conscious of what we eat and when we do.

These are a few tips that can help keep ticking all year round without breaking down at all.

1. Avoid red meat

Goat meat, beef, pork. All those should be avoided as red meat has been connected to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, colon cancer etc.

The cholesterol content is also said to be very high and injurious to the body. You can however replace red meat in your diet with fish and skinless poultry.

2. Eat one apple a day

They say that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. This is among other reasons because though apples are low in Vitamin C, they enhance Vitamin C activity in the body and help to reduce stoke.

3. Eat fruits on empty stomach

This helps to detoxify the system. It provides energy and also helps in weight loss.

Eating fruits immediately after food could cause more harm to the body for when the fruits get mixed with the food in the system, it will turn to acid then the acid-base balance will be affected.

4. Drink plenty of water every day

Water helps to improve the body metabolism rate. But DO NOT drink cold water with or immediately after a meal as it could lead to cancer.

The cold water will solidify the oily food eaten, and then reduce its digestion rate which in the end lines the oil in the intestine.

5. Work out 4 times a week

The health benefits of working out regularly are far more than just weight management.

Research shows that it helps in the fighting of certain diseases, it helps you sleep better, it helps boost body energy, it helps to improve your mood etc.

6. Avoid carbonated drinks

Drinks like Coca-Cola, Pepsi and other carbonated drinks shouldn’t be taken often as they can have side effects on the health like tooth decay, reduced bone strength, increased risk of cancer, obesity, heart disease, liver damage, pre-mature birth in women etc.

Written by Iyebiye Olawuyi.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Zobo Biochemist says drink is effective for hypertension managementbullet
2 NAFDAC No plastic, only contaminated rice in Nigeria – Agency saysbullet
3 In Niger Labour leader calls for overhauling of School of Health...bullet

Health

U.S. maternal mortality rate is twice that of Canada -U.N.
Health Policy Research Group NGO urges FG to resuscitate NHIS free maternal/child health programme
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) poses at State House in Abuja on October 19, 2016 with the 21 Chibok girls who were released by Boko Haram the previous week
Nigerian Medical Association NMA pledges sustained support to released Chibok girls
A health worker injects a woman with an Ebola vaccine during a trial in Monrovia, February 2, 2015. Liberia began a trial of experimental Ebola vaccines on Monday, involving thousands of volunteers as part of an effort to slow the spread of the deadly haemorrhagic fever and prevent future outbreaks. The epidemic has killed more than 8,800 people in West Africa since it began more than a year ago, overwhelming weak healthcare systems in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Its spread now appears to be slowing, especially in Liberia which currently has just a handful of cases. REUTERS/James Giahyue
In Sokoto NGO moves to complement govt's efforts to provide efficient healthcare
Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola
Rauf Aregbesola Governor appeals to doctors to minimise strikes