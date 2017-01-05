Dementia Living close to major roads increases dementia risk - Study

The research looked at 6m adults living in Canada between 2001 and 2012, and found that those living less than 50 metres from a busy road have 7% higher dementia incidence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A study looked at six million adults between 2001 and 2012 and found those living less than 50 metres (yards) from a busy road had a seven percent higher incidence of dementia play

A study looked at six million adults between 2001 and 2012 and found those living less than 50 metres (yards) from a busy road had a seven percent higher incidence of dementia

(AFP/File)

In Kwara 'Provide palliative for dying patients' - Medical expert tells FG
Health Tips 4 super important keys to long life and wellness
Diabetes Type 2 of disease increases dementia risk
New Find Coffee drinking could drinking could lead to memory loss
Health Fact Women suffer faster mental decline than men
Overhyped Nigerian Books A Review of 'Bury Me Come Sunday Afternoon' by Nike Campbell-Fatoki
Vera Rubin Famous dark matter scientist dies at 88
Gregorio Alvarez Uruguay's last dictator dies at 91
World Series Chicago jubilant after win
Healthy Living 6 signs you're drinking way too much coffee

People living near major roads have a higher chance of developing dementia, according to a large-scale study published in British medical journal The Lancet on Thursday.

The research looked at six million adults living in Ontario, Canada between 2001 and 2012, and found that those living less than 50 metres (yards) from a busy road had a seven percent higher incidence of dementia.

The risk was four percent above normal for those living 50-100 metres from main roads and two percent higher among those 100-200 metres away.

There was no discernable elevated risk among people living more than 200 metres from a major route.

The study, led by Hong Chen from Public Health Ontario, found that long-term exposure to two common pollutants -- nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and fine particulates -- were associated with dementia but did not account for the full effect.

This suggested that other factors -- such as noise or other pollutants -- may play a contributing role.

The research did not establish any link between proximity to heavy traffic and other neurological conditions such as Parkinson's Disease or multiple sclerosis.

According to the World Health Organization, 47.5 million people worldwide have dementia -- a syndrome marked by deterioration in memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities.

Some 7.7 million new cases of dementia are reported every year, with Alzheimer's disease being the most common cause and contributing to 60–70% of cases.

Other causes of dementia include stroke and hypertension.

Pollution has long been suspected as playing a role in the development of Alzheimer's disease but no clear link had been established until now.

"Our study suggests that busy roads could be a source of environmental stressors that could give rise to the onset of dementia," Hong said.

"Increasing population growth and urbanisation has placed many people close to heavy traffic, and with widespread exposure to traffic and growing rates of dementia, even a modest effect from near-road exposure could pose a large public health burden."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Physiotherapy Association decries shortage of physiotherapists in...bullet
2 In Akwa Ibom Resident doctors protest decay in health sectorbullet
3 In Lagos Doctors wear black bands, coats to protest at Psychiatric...bullet

Health

Mrs.Yetunde Oni
NAFDAC Agency seeks stakeholders support to curb drug abuse in Taraba
Dentist canvasses inclusion of oral health in Primary Health Care
Oral Health Dentist canvasses inclusion of oral health in Primary Health Care
Polio immunisation campaign.
Polio No case of disease in Cross River – Health Commissioner
Czech authorities detected highly-contagious bird flu in the first such cases in a decade
In Czech Republic Government detect bird flu on 2 farms, in dead swans