Dankwambo Governor earmarks N5.6bn for water, health

  • Published:
Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo play

Gov Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has earmarked N5.6 billion for the health sector and provision of water in the 2017 budget.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is contained in the fiscal policy document Dankwambo presented to the state House of Assembly in Gombe on Dec. 22, 2016.

In the document obtained by NAN, he said N3.110 billion was earmark for the provision of water supply as the sector continued to receive priority attention since May 2011 to date.

According to him, water supply and sanitation policy has been developed to guide supply and sanitation initiative in the state.

“We have ensured the maintenance of existing water projects, extension of its supply system and provided water facilities to urban and rural areas.

“The operation of the ministry of water resources, water board and the UNICEF assisted water and sanitation programme now Gombe State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency,’’ the governor said.

Dankwambo explained that N2.57 billion was earmarked for the health sub-sector to enhance health care service delivery to people in the state.

According to him, renovation, construction and equipping of primary and secondary healthcare facilities, provision of drugs and the staff have increases the confidence of people in the state’s healthcare system.

He encouraged students to read medical sciences to support the healthcare facilities in the state.

He said that the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency has fully taken-off and providing needed services to people in the state and commended development partners for contributing towards improving the living standard of the people.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

