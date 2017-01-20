Cancer NGO advocates for intensified sensitisation

The Civil Society for Cancer Eradication in Nigeria on Friday, called on relevant stakeholders to consistently create more awareness of cancer and its effects, to reduce its prevalence in the country.

Mr Elijah Elijah, its National Coordinator, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that Nigeria had the largest burden of cancer in Africa.

The Civil Society for Cancer Eradication in Nigeria is an NGO with its cause hinged on cancer and its eradication in the society.

Elijah said that based on World Health Organisation’s statistics, 3 to 4 Nigerian women die of breast cancer each day, with cervical cancers being the next highest killer.

According to him, the most commonly diagnosed gender based cancers in hospitals include breast, cervical and prostrate cancers.

Elijah said that available statistics show that the third ranking gender-based cancer threat, prostate cancer, kill at least 4 Nigerian males daily.

“Cancer has unfortunately assumed a worrisome dimension as more cases and diverse forms are being reported.

“Cancer kills more than what malaria, TB, HIV and AIDS kills annually; Nigerians need to go for routine checks as early detection can reduce the rate of untimely death,’’ he said.

On the risk factors, Elijah said: “One of the greatest risks is the consumption of frozen foods.

“The intake should be reduced to the barest minimum.’’

He urged Nigerians to be cautious of their health, adding that, "Good diet, exercises and continuous medical checks are essential for the prevention and management of cancer.

“Smoking can lead to cancer, especially lung cancer; this is because, inhaling the tobacco fumes continuously is toxic.’’