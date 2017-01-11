Buhari President releases $1.5m each to 36 states, FCT for healthcare projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has released $55.5 million to the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) for women healthcare project.

Each of the states and FCT would get $1.5 million.

The women quality healthcare initiative is on the platform of government’s 'Saving One Million Lives Initiative.'

The initiative is co-sponsored by the United States government, World Bank, European Union and Department for International Development (DFID).

Buhari announced the release of the money when he inaugurated the primary health care centre for universal health coverage in Nigeria at Kuchigoro, Abuja.

Buhari said the provision of quality healthcare service would reverse the poor health indices in the country.

“I am hopeful that our women will no more be dying needlessly during childbirth; our children will no more be dying needlessly as a result of vaccine preventable diseases or common ailment; access to health care will not be limited because of lack of money to pay,” he said.

“I want to assure Nigerians that government will continue to ensure that great numbers of Nigerians have access to quality basic health care services.

Buhari said the inauguration of the Health Centre marked the beginning of revitalisation of the first 109 primary healthcare facilities in the 36 states and FCT.