Buhari President releases $1.5m each to 36 states, FCT for healthcare projects

The women quality healthcare initiative is on the platform of government’s 'Saving One Million Lives Initiative.'

  • Published:
Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Getty Images)

Primary Health Care Buhari to flag-off PHC revitalisation programme
Pulse List 2016 4 major health scares of 2016
Isaac Adewole FG commits N550m for revitalisation of 110 Primary Health Centres – Minister
Ngige Minister calls for speedy passage of Occupational, Health Bill
In Kwara Patients resort to self-medication due to recession - UITH CMD
2017 budget Experts urges FG to give priority to health, agriculture
Physiotherapy Association decries shortage of physiotherapists in Nigerian hospitals

President Muhammadu Buhari has released $55.5 million to the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) for women healthcare project.

Each of the states and FCT would get $1.5 million.

The women quality healthcare initiative is on the platform of government’s 'Saving One Million Lives Initiative.'

The initiative is co-sponsored by the United States government, World Bank, European Union and Department for International Development (DFID).

Buhari announced the release of the money when he inaugurated the primary health care centre for universal health coverage in Nigeria at Kuchigoro, Abuja.

Buhari said the provision of quality healthcare service would reverse the poor health indices in the country.

“I am hopeful that our women will no more be dying needlessly during childbirth; our children will no more be dying needlessly as a result of vaccine preventable diseases or common ailment; access to health care will not be limited because of lack of money to pay,” he said.

“I want to assure Nigerians that government will continue to ensure that great numbers of Nigerians have access to quality basic health care services.

Buhari said the inauguration of the Health Centre marked the beginning of revitalisation of the first 109 primary healthcare facilities in the 36 states and FCT.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Zika Vietnamese province declares outbreakbullet
2 Healthcare Ecuador pledges to drum support for improved healthcare in...bullet
3 Family Planning Gynaecologist urges Nigerians to control child...bullet

Health

NMA Enugu chapter holds 2016 Physicians' Week Lecture in Enugu
NMA Enugu chapter seeks legal backing to arrest quacks
In China Health authority calls for reinforced prevention of H7N9 avian flu
A cross secton of women and girls at an IDP camp
Vesico-Vaginal Fistula UNFPA empowers 6000 VVF survivors
Zika causes only mild symptoms in most people, but pregnant women with the virus risk giving birth to babies with microcephaly -- a deformation that leads to abnormally small brains and heads
Zika Angola records first virus cases