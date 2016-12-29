Home > Health >

Bird Flu :  Kano government kills 9,000 birds

The birds were killed in two poultry farms that had been infected with the disease in the state.

The Kano State government said it has so far killed 9,000 birds since bird flu resurfaced in the state two weeks ago.

Dr Shehu Bawa, the Director in the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said that the birds were killed in two poultry farms that had been infected with the disease in the state.

He added that “as I am talking to you now, only two farms were hit by the disease and the farms had since been depopulated.

“We killed 500 birds in the first farm, while 8,500 were killed in the second farm.”

Bawa said the ministry would intensify surveillance and disinfection of other farms to check the spread of the disease, and would continue to sensitise farmers on the need for them to ensure clean environment.

He urged Federal Government to pay compensation to farmers who lost their birds in 2015 as the affected farmers were yet to receive anything from government.

He emphasised the need for government to compensate the affected farmers in view of the economic situation in the country.

“The payment will greatly assist in checking the spread of the disease as they (poultry farmers) will promptly report outbreak of the disease to government since they know they will get compensation.

“Even if they are not fully compensated, Federal Government should assist affected farmers to alleviate their sufferings.”

