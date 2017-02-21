BASOVCA Agency introduces free healthcare scheme for orphans in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Agency for Orphans andVulnerable Children (BASOVCA) has introduced a health care scheme for all Orphans and Vulnrable Children (OVCs ) in the 323 wards of the 20 local government areas in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Alhaji Abdullahi Hali stated this on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

Hali said that the scheme would be funded from the one per cent deduction made from all civil servants’ monthly salaries meant for the welfare of the OVCs.

According to him, the scheme will cover all OVCs to reduce the burden of childhood diseases and ensure access to healthcare at all levels.

Hali said that committees were set up in each ward,which included the leadership of the wards, OVC care givers and officials of the agency.

“A healthcare programme was initiated in all wards across the state; we have concluded plans in about 17 out of the 20 local governments areas of the state; we are in the process for the remaining three local government areas

“Any OVC that is sick will be given a ticket to present at a health facility close to him for free healthcare services and it will be funded from the one per cent that is deduced from the salary of civil servants in the state,” he said.

Hali said that the agency had commended enumeration of the OVCs to ensure hitch-free implementation of the scheme.