Alzheimer Doctors says physical exercise, healthy lifestyles prevent disease

Regular physical exercise and healthy lifestyles can prevent the development of Alzheimer or slow its progression in people with the symptoms, a general physician, Dr Tosin Olowojebutu, has said.

Olowojebutu, who is the Medical Director, Liberty-Life Hospital, Ogudu, Lagos, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to alz.org, an Alzheimer’s Association publication, Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behaviour.

“Symptoms usually develop slowly and get worse over time, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.

“Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other intellectual abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life.

“Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases.’’

Olowojebutu said that the disease was the most common form of dementia and characterised by accumulation of two types of protein in the brain: tangles and plaques.

“Alzheimer kills brain cells and takes most people’s lives, as 99 per cent of elderly males and females have the symptoms.

“Many things contribute to development of its symptoms, which include: inflammation in the brain, vascular risk factors, and lifestyles.

“The early symptoms of Alzheimer include frequent memory loss, confusion about locations, and taking longer time to accomplish normal daily tasks,’’ he said.

According to the physician, Alzheimer affects the brain, and the brain is the power house that determines personality.

He said that the disease was characterised by progressive changes in the brain such as plaque formation or clogged arteries, which tend to destroy normal cognitive functioning.

Olowojebutu said that the focus in preventing Alzheimer’s disease should be on cell protection and prevention of degeneration.

“Diminished levels of neurotransmitters and other brain compounds can affect memory and other brain functions in the aging adult.

“Studies have shown that Carnosine, a nutrition supplement, specifically protects the brain against damage induced by free radicals and advanced glycation end products.

“Carnosine appears to be therapeutic in protecting neurons against the toxic effects of beta amyloid,’’ the expert said.

He said that a healthy diet high in fresh fruits, vegetables, oily fish, lean meat, and essential fatty acids were necessary for keeping the brain healthy.

The physician said that the brain needed foods that were rich in zinc, boron, iron and essential fatty acids, especially the omega three fatty acids.

“Mind sports such as scrabble, crossword puzzles, and chess can help to improve the brain by training concentration, analytical skills, strategic thinking and creativity,’’ Olowojebutu said.