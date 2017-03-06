Aisha Buhari First Lady advises patients on nutrition, regular medication

Buhari, who was represented by Hafsat Ganduje, stressed the importance of health of every Nigerian, especially women and children.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has advised patients in Kano Hospitals to eat nutritious food and take their medication regularly to care for  their health situation.

A statement issued by the Head of Information to the wife of the President, Mr Suleiman Haruna, on Sunday in Abuja, quoted Mrs Buhari as giving the advice during the distribution of nutritious food items to three different Hospitals in Kano.

It said that Mrs Buhari, who was represented by the wife of the  Kano State Governor, Mrs Hafsat Ganduje, stressed the importance of  health of every Nigerian, especially women and children.

Haruna said the Hospitals visited include, Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Sir Sanusi Hospital and Waziri Gidado General Hospital, Kano.

Mrs Buhari called for strong partnership between Government and the private sector in order to address some of the health challenges confronting the citizens.

She appealed to well-meaning citizens to continue to show compassion to the poor and vulnerable in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  Mrs Buhari made similar distribution to some Hospitals across the country including donations to victims of insurgency in the North-East as well as the less privileged

