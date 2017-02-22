ABUTH Health workers demand improved welfare

Workers of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria, Kaduna State, on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest demanding for improved condition of service.

The aggrieved workers, acting under the umbrella of Joint Consultative Forum (JCF), protested against what they alleged as anomalies in the 2016 promotion and non-payment of accumulated arrears of entitlements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the JCF comprised 10 unions, including the National Association Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) and Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN).

Others are Health Information Managers Association of Nigeria (HIMAN), Association of Medical Laboratory Technicians of Nigeria (AMLTN) and Association of Radiographers of Nigeria (ARN), among others.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the peaceful rally, the ABUTH branch Chairman of JCF, Mr Lawal Taufiq-Bafsalam, said the protest was highly necessary.

He said the essence was to find a way of communicating to the larger society and government in particular about the predicament and maltreatment meted on them by the ministry.

“Emphatically, is about the issue of our accumulated arrears as far back as 2014 including relativity allowance, skipping arrears, uniform and promotion arrears.

“One of the most boiling issues now is the recent anomalies in 2016 promotion, where somebody somewhere at the Federal Ministry of Health sat down and rewrote our scheme of service.

“Talking about people being promoted but not advancing to the next level, somebody that is Principal on COHENS 11 is said to be promoted but remained on 11 as an Assistant Chief.

“And someone that is an Assistant Chief on COHENS 12 is promoted but is still as Assistant Chief, among others.

“These are some of the injustices that we are fighting against. However, as health workers and health professionals, we are peaceful and law abiding citizens,” he assured.

According to him, the interest of the patients is paramount in their hearts, hence the need to peacefully protest to convey the message to the relevant authorities.

The chairman said the forum was not ready to embark on any strike action because such action would only be the last resort.

They carried placards bearing their demands and leaves symbolising peace.

Reacting to the development, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Lawal Khalid, said the management met with the union leaders on Friday (Feb. 17) with representatives of the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris, to address the demands.

However, Khalid explained that the issues were beyond the institution as it was a national protest that concerned the federal ministry of health and should resolved at that level.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Health is yet to react to the allegations.